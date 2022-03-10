Restaurant review: Mirch Masala does Indian food healthier

Someone defaced the sign in the window of Mirch Masala, so instead of it saying "Indian-Nepali cuisine," the Nepali is crossed out and underneath it says "not Nepali."

Owner Gokul Silwal said it was vandalism and acknowledges that his momo dumplings are the main nod to his Nepali roots. There are a few other Nepali dishes, like the chicken secuwa, lamb secuwa and lamb curries, but the majority of the enormous menu consists of Indian fare.

Silwal said that in an attempt to appeal to UW-Madison students, he tries to make his food healthier by using less oil. He said his dishes also use less spice.

That appealed to my 16-year-old daughter who eats healthfully and likes her food on the mild side. The food tasted almost as good to me as it did when I first had it in 2014, after Silwal moved the restaurant into the unnamed two-story mall on the 400 block of State Street.

Mirch Masala is on the second floor in the space some longtime Madisonians may remember as La Bamba, with "burritos as big as your head."

For 12 years, Silwal was head chef at the former Chautara on State Street with its Americanized mix of Nepali, Tibetan and Indian food. He opened Mirch Masala in late 2011 on Capitol Square, but was one of three businesses that lost leases to make room for Rare Steakhouse.

The pandemic, Silwal said, has been hard on the restaurant, and he hates to pass rising food prices on to his college customers.

So, unsurprisingly, what I found was that the proteins in the dishes I ordered were in short supply, but the flavors were all excellent, and we were given plenty of rice.

The chicken tikka masala ($14.99) could have used a bit more chicken breast, but the creamy, tomatoey goodness of the slightly sweet sauce was undeniable.

My daughter's tofu tonic ($13.95) made up for a dearth of tofu by including a wonderful variety of vegetables: green beans, peas, zucchini, and green and red peppers. The narrow pieces of soft, smooth tofu were bathed in a lighter, creamy, tomato-based sauce that was more subtle than the chicken tikka masala sauce. The dish was better enjoyed without rice to truly appreciate its delicate flavor.

The baingan bhartha ($12.95), an eggplant dish with roasted eggplant, mashed and sautéed with onions, garlic, ginger, and other spices, was fantastic. It was a nice way to introduce my daughter to eggplant, which she's rejected in the past. She adored this dish.

The paneer, or homemade cheese, in our spinach favorite, palak paneer ($13.95), was lacking. It was also rather bland. This was the weakest of the meals we ordered, but still delicious.

The naan bread ($2.99) was fresh and puffy and went with it well.

The restaurant used to have a daily lunch buffet, which isn't operating now. Silwal said he hopes to bring it back once he gets more help in the kitchen.

Mirch Masala offers a simple heat scale: "mild, medium and hot," and I ordered the chicken tikka masala at medium, which was perfect. My daughter was able to eat the other dishes, which were mild.

The dinner was the high point of a week when my daughter and I were stuck inside with COVID-19. And the contactless delivery with the driver leaving the bag at our door was key.

It was only the second time I’ve used EatStreet, or any delivery service. I don't normally even get pizza delivered and have no problem picking up carryout food myself. The exorbitant fees are certainly a disincentive.

Silwal said his landlord and management company haven't been the most cooperative, so he's looking for a new location when his lease runs out in August.

A spokesperson for Opitz Management confirmed that Mirch Masala will be leaving its spot, but said she wasn't able to talk about the situation. "I'm not allowed to discuss anything with regard to tenants," she said.

Mirch Masala is one of only two Indian restaurants Downtown and the closest one to campus. Here's hoping Silwal can find a suitable new spot nearby.

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: Mirch Masala Location: 449 State St. Phone: 608-665-3667 Website: Through EatStreet Hours: Tuesday through Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Prices: Appetizers $1.99 to $10.95; soup $2.95 to $3.95; salads $8.95 to $10.95; bread $2.99 to $4.50; entrees $10.95 to $20.95, desserts $3.50 to $4.95. Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: By elevator, but it's not always working Outdoor dining: No Delivery: EatStreet, DoorDash, delivery.com Drinks: Beer and wine Gluten-free: Most of the menu is GF. Can also accommodate by request. Vegetarian offerings: Lots Kids menu: No, but can accommodate Reservations: Yes Parking: Street parking and nearby ramp Bottom line: Gokul Silwal has been serving up delicious Indian food in Downtown Madison for 10 years.

Read restaurant news at go.madison.com/restaurantnews

