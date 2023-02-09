Can't decide what you're in the mood for?

Burrito? Tacos? Burger? Hot dog? Pasta? BBQ ribs? Salmon? Po' boy? Gumbo? Curry?

Eduardo Garduno, who for 17 years was the chef at the former Dobhan and Chautara restaurants, makes all of that and more at Sabores Fusion Grill on State Street, which he opened in August.

During two recent visits, my favorite thing was the smash burger ($10.99). I didn't expect two patties, and they were particularly juicy and flavorful. The bun held up to the substantial amount of meat plus cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and white onion. The menu mentioned special sauce, but it was hard to detect.

Another highlight of the meal was the maicitos ($6.99), which is in the same family as esquites, elote, or Mexican street corn. The restaurant was out of it on my first visit, so I was glad to find it a few days later when I returned. The corn kernels were served in a deep bowl, covered with mayo and queso fresco, with lime and chili powder in the right proportions.

Burritos come "regular, fried or saucy." The saucy one was beautifully presented, the bulky burrito covered with a creamy orange sauce and zig-zagged with sour cream. Burritos can be filled with tofu, chicken, steak or shrimp.

I went with steak ($13.99) and most of it was tender, with the occasional tough and gristly pieces that plague most carne asada burritos and tacos for me. It had plenty of rice, a few pinto beans, and hints of cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and corn.

Both the burger and the burrito came with thick fries that were perfectly salted.

On my earlier visit, my 17-year-old daughter liked both dishes we ordered more than I did. To me, the creamy korma curry with tofu ($12.99), and the pasta fusion #2 with chicken ($13.99), were oddly similar.

Both had creamy orange sauces with muted flavors, not unlike the sauce that smothered the burrito.

The dishes were certainly plentiful. You won't go hungry here. Prices vary by protein choice. The korma had ample tofu, and the pasta dish had plenty of chicken.

The korma also featured potatoes, peas, zucchini and onions and came with delicious grilled pita triangles. The menu described the fusion #2 pasta as made with tomatoes and coconut milk. It had small pieces of zucchini and was topped with semi-melted grated mozzarella.

When I commented that the dish was slightly salty, my daughter said, "That's not a problem for me."

She had a different take on the whole experience. "It's not just a fusion of dishes here. The dishes themselves are fusion. The flavors are so unique. I love it."

Griselda Ugalde, Garduno's wife, who owns the restaurant with him, cooks with him, and serves the food, brought over two hot sauces in thin squeeze bottles, chili de arbol and habanero. I had trouble getting any of the habanero out, so I unscrewed the lid to pour it, not realizing how hot it would be. Garduno later told me they have a mild avocado sauce, if you ask for it.

The couple's teenage son waited on us both times and during slow periods did his homework at the next table.

The family gave the restaurant an attractive paint job with a green, yellow and white color scheme. The kitchen is partially visible through a large window.

Garduno came to Madison from Toluca, Mexico, 40 miles southwest of Mexico City, 24 years ago at the urging of family members living here.

He met Ugalde because her mother worked with him at Chautara, the former State Street restaurant that served an Americanized mix of Nepali, Tibetan and Indian food.

Sabores, which means flavors, stays open until 3 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and other nights until 10:30 p.m., which is still plenty late. Garduno said it's hard to predict when he'll be busy, but late nights are generally good for him.

The restaurant is upstairs in an outdated two-story mall on the 400 block in what used to be Mirch Masala before it moved to the West Side.

Since Sabores doesn't benefit from much foot traffic, you need to make a concerted effort to find it. And you should.

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: Sabores Fusion Grill Location: 449 State St. Phone: 608-977-2231 Website: Facebook page Hours: Monday 4 to 10:30 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Prices: Appetizers $6.99 to $10.99, sandwiches and burgers $10.99 to $13.99, burritos, tacos, nachos $11.99 to $14.99, entrees $12.99 to $19 Noise level: Low Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Yes, elevator Outdoor dining: Patio with four tables in warmer weather Delivery: Through EatStreet, Grubhub, DoorDash Online ordering: Through same third-party services Drinks: No alcohol; possibly in the future Gluten-free: Many options Vegetarian offerings: Many dishes can be made with tofu Kids menu: Can do small portions Reservations: Yes Parking: Street, nearby ramp Service: Great Bottom line: A versatile restaurant serving Mexican, American and Indian food. It has a great burger and don't miss the maicitos, or Mexican sweet corn bowl.