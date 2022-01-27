Restaurant review: Mercy me, this cafe's breakfasts are a great way to face the day

Mercies Coffee, which took the place of Cool Beans coffee shop near East Towne Mall, is striking with its modern, bright, white-and-gray interior and elegant purple couch and chairs on either side of a central fireplace.

A number of food items are also striking, starting with both breakfast items I tried, which are served all day. The signature breakfast sandwich ($9) comes on a fantastic housemade garlic cheddar biscuit enlivened by a red pepper garlic jam, made in house. Inside were egg, bacon and cheddar cheese.

As good was the thin breakfast burrito ($7), cut in half, with egg, spinach, pico de gallo, cheddar and an excellent house chipotle mayo. The elements went together amazingly well.

All three Mercies sandwiches are made with sourdough sandwich bread from Stalzy’s Deli & Bakery on Atwood Avenue.

The turkey chipotle sandwich ($10) with bacon, tomato and arugula benefitted from that great chipotle mayo. The turkey, also from Stalzy’s, was cut at Mercies into small squares, which I hadn’t seen in a sandwich before. “It’s easier to build the sandwich that way,” said owner Mallory Orr.

A friend who recommended the sandwich to me said she prefers hot sandwiches, as do I. Since I took my food home, after my first few bites, I heated it up, which made it even better.

My daughter had good luck with the egg salad sandwich ($7) and appreciated that it was perked up with dill, green onion and pickled red onions, which gave it a pleasant sweetness.

The paper menus offer a couple of “pro tips,” and for the egg salad it says it can be upgraded to a croissant for an extra $1.50. That’s something worth doing next time.

The sandwiches and the breakfast items we ordered came with a nicely dressed, delicious side of arugula with pickled onion, but the salad was more of a garnish. It could’ve been twice as big.

The last section of the menu features three toast options: veggie, breakfast and dessert.

The breakfast toast could also be classified a “dessert.” The combination of peanut butter, banana, honey, cinnamon and house granola was inspired. It, too, came on thick Stalzy’s sourdough.

“The toast would be sweet enough without the honey because there are already lots of sweet things,” said my 16-year-old daughter, who enjoyed one of its four pieces.

She gave high approval to her iced vanilla latte with oat milk ($4 for a 4-ounce cup, plus 75 cents each for vanilla and oat milk). Mercies uses True Coffee Roasters, which has a roastery in Fitchburg and a café in Monona.

I wish I liked my sweet green smoothie ($9) as much. Made with kale, spinach, green apple and pineapple, it was hardly sweet. Tiny pieces of dates were the best part, there just weren’t enough.

With only two people working, Orr preparing food, and a young woman taking orders and making drinks, service was slow.

Orr said she was short-staffed last week, but just hired and is training two new employees.

Business has been picking up since she opened in mid-December, she said. “We’ve had a very, very successful first month of being open and I just have been blown away by how supportive the community has been.”

I was there at 2 p.m. on a Thursday and there was a bit of a late lunch rush. The worst part of my 30-minute wait was having to listen to tired classic rock over the sound system.

On the plus side, Orr has set out Mason jar mugs and a large Mason dispenser for water. I just wish it had been cold.

Nearby in the hallway, discreetly, are framed informational sheets raising awareness about human trafficking locally and statewide, an issue Orr is passionate about.

“People are so excited that we’re addressing this and providing information,” Orr said Tuesday. “That we’re not just a coffee shop. That it’s a place for people to both enjoy good food and good coffee, but also support something that’s bigger than that.”

Orr opened the original Grace Coffee on State Street in May 2019 with her then-business partner, Carlos Falcon, but ended up leaving Grace after a few months. With its name and look, Mercies has a lot in common with Grace, now with six locations.

“I’m very proud of Carlos and what he’s doing and we are still very close,” Orr told me in October.

At Mercies, a coffee shop whose name came from a Bible verse, Orr is doing almost everything right.

The passage “talks about God’s mercy being new every morning,” she said, referencing Lamentations 3:22-23.

All I can say is that, in my book, any morning that starts with Mercies’ breakfast burrito or signature breakfast sandwich is a good morning.

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: Mercies Coffee Location: 1748 Eagan Road Phone: 608-467-8017 Website: See Facebook or Instagram. Website in the works. Hours: Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weekday hours will be extended until 5 p.m. as soon as the owner can hire more people. Prices: Breakfast $7 to $9, sandwiches $7 to $12, toast $6 to $8, smoothies $9, kids $6. Noise level: Medium Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Yes Outdoor dining: In warmer weather Delivery: Possibly in the future Gluten-free: GF bread available; sandwiches can be turned into salads; the homemade chocolate peanut butter cookies are flourless and dairy-free. Vegetarian offerings: Many Kids menu: Yes Parking: Large lot Service: Excellent Bottom line: Great food, coffee and atmosphere make Mercies a destination for breakfast or lunch.

