Restaurant review: Merchant's renovations and new dining focus make it worth a second look

Merchant, which opened off the Capitol Square in late 2010 and became known for its extensive, creative cocktail menu, closed a year ago for renovations, and reopened in early June.

Being back for the summer was key since it's a prime beneficiary of Madison's lifesaving Streatery, a popular pandemic program that lets some restaurants and bars expand their outdoor dining.

Merchant's seating in what used to be parking stalls on South Pinckney Street joins Settle Down Tavern and Merchant's sister restaurant, Lucille, to form a European-like al fresco atmosphere on the block that's hard to top.

Also hard to top were the crab fritters ($15), a pleasant spin on crab cakes, with six crisp, lightly battered balls sitting on a bed of tartar sauce, and topped with frisée.

Merchant's burger ($19) is popular with its double patty, meat the restaurant gets from Englewood Grass-Fed Beef Farm in Fall River. It came on a brioche bun with gruyere, Dijonaise, bibb lettuce, and bread-and-butter pickles. The medium-cut, skins-on fries, served with a black pepper aioli for dipping, were perfectly salted and just, well, perfect.

The roasted half chicken ($32) was another worthy splurge with a huge amount of tender, juicy, perfectly seasoned meat. Buried underneath were beautiful carrots coated with a nicely spicy harissa sauce.

The grilled eggplant ($28) had a lot going on with four slices of eggplant artistically arranged on a rectangular plate of spinach dressed in tahini. A couple of leaves of mint were hidden in there, too. Generous pockets of thick, whipped feta went well with the eggplant as did pomegranate seeds and roasted pine nuts. Most interesting were little kataifi balls, a Middle Eastern vermicelli pastry that added texture and novelty.

A lemon tart ($12) for dessert was at the same high level. It was wonderfully sweet and tart with an outstanding shell.

Merchant's menu is concise, and as you may have picked up on, pretty spendy. Two friends and I didn't plan to be there in time for happy hour, we just made a 5:30 reservation to guarantee an outdoor seat, so getting 20% off our cocktails and wine was a nice surprise, and brought our drinks to a more reasonable level.

Our server made a good recommendation with the Hello, Goodbye cocktail ($13), which had vodka, lime, pineapple juice, bell pepper and habanero honey. It was garnished with a strip of red bell pepper across the top of the glass and a piece of dried pineapple.

My friend and I weren't as crazy about the blueberry sour ($14) with vodka, blueberry syrup and lemon. The foamy egg white head was hard to drink through, as was the strange sage and lavender powder on top.

The other member of our party was happy with a glass of red wine ($11), Dolcetto d'Alba, 2020, from Piedmont, Italy.

Younger set

The music being piped outside in the early evening was lively with accents of hip-hop. The crowd was mostly young, and Merchant is open until 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday to attract those same customers.

"You can’t beat the setting," said one of my friends, to which I pointed out that I had a view of the major construction project where the parking garage next to Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. used to be. The site will eventually be home to the final hotel and housing pieces of the massive Judge Doyle Square project.

Merchant's executive chef is Matt Schieble, formerly of Harvest, Fresco and Osteria Papavero, which explains the quality of the food.

Chef Jon Nodler, who was nominated for a James Beard Award while working at a restaurant in Philadelphia, is the culinary director for Rule No. One Hospitality Group, which runs Merchant and Lucille.

The group's third restaurant, Amara, is set to have its grand opening Oct. 25 at Hilldale in the former Pasqual's spot, Joshua Berkson, Rule No. One's founder and president, said Wednesday.

Nice upgrades

One of the biggest renovations at Merchant is its giant windows around the entire restaurant that open entirely.

"The windows can fold off the screens, and you get to really enjoy the outside atmosphere and ambience, but avoid the bugginess of it," said James Juedes, a former co-owner of Casetta Kitchen and Counter, and once a sommelier at L'Etoile, who joined Rule No. One 1½ years ago as wine director and director of hospitality.

"It's really pretty spectacular what we can do nowadays with that sort of technology," he said.

Another innovation is a glassed-in kitchen where you can see the cooks busily working.

Juedes said the kitchen had some visibility before, but is now like a giant fish bowl, which he said is fun for kitchen staff and for visitors "to look in and see the action. As you walk towards the bathrooms there, all the oysters are up in the raw bar, which is really cool."

He said Merchant's renovations and refocus of the brand have gone well. It's "more dining-focused while still holding on to what we do at Merchant, which is a little more bar-oriented."

Merchant is back better than ever. It will be exciting to see what Amara brings.

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: Merchant Location: 121 S. Pinckney St. Phone: 608-259-9799 Website: merchantmadison.com Hours: Happy hour Tuesday through Sunday 4 to 6 p.m.; dinner to 10 p.m.; brunch Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; late night Thursday through Saturday 10 p.m. until 1 a.m. Prices: Appetizers $9 to $26, burger $19, entrées $28 to $32 Noise level: Medium Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Yes Outdoor dining: Yes Drinks: Full bar Gluten-free: Handful of items, can modify others Vegetarian offerings: A few Kids menu: No Reservations: Yes Parking: Street parking, nearby garages Service: Excellent Bottom line: One of the more pleasurable places to dine outdoors in Downtown Madison.