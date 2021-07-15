Restaurant review: Marquette Hotel Café is full of surprises for visitors and locals

If you want to take advantage of the cheapest breakfast in town, act fast.

When four of us ate at the Marquette Hotel Café one recent Saturday morning we weren't charged for the self-serve coffee and pastries. They were free with a purchase. And the omelets, a la carte, were $3.50.

The café opened in mid-May in the three-year-old self-check-in hotel on South Baldwin Street off Williamson.

Customers order through their phones using a QR code, or from a tablet on the counter, as I did. When I detailed what I ordered and asked my friend what he thought the meal cost, he guessed $50.

The actual price? $20.

You pay with a credit card, with no opportunity to tip. The hotel's affable owner, James Montgomery, 45, brought the food upstairs from the basement kitchen.

Montgomery said there's a no tipping policy because his employees make $15 hour. That way their take home pay is reliable and not dependent on tips.

When the café is busier, Montgomery said, he'll put in a dumbwaiter to bring the food up to the dining area. It's not installed yet, but there's a space built for one.