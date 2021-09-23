Restaurant review: Marigold Kitchen forever and always a favored brunch spot

Diner's scorecard

Restaurant: Marigold Kitchen

Location: 118 S. Pinckney St.

Phone: 608-283-9758

Website: marigoldkitchen.com

Hours: Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Prices: Breakfasts $10 to $14, sandwiches $12 to $14, salads $13 and $14, soup $5 and $5.

Noise level: Can get loud when crowded. Employees will turn music down upon request

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Outdoor dining: Yes, small sidewalk area

Drinks: Beer, wine, a few cocktails

Gluten-free: Lots of options

Vegetarian offerings: Many

Kids menu: Yes

Reservations: No

Parking: Street parking

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: Marigold Kitchen has been one of Madison's favorite breakfast, brunch and lunch spots for 20 years.