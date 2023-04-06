Red Rooster, the blues bar that opened nearly a year ago on Madison's Far East Side, is taking its predecessor's music format and tradition of great bar food one step further.

The Knuckle Down Saloon was one of the first bar or restaurant casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic, closing in March 2020, right around its 10th anniversary.

Now owned by members of Madtown Mannish Boys, a 9-year-old local blues band, the place looks great and its food menu shines.

I stopped in with two friends for dinner on a Thursday night when the Mannish Boys were set to play, and the room was packed two hours before showtime. We ordered at the bar from a friendly bartender, and Jesse Steinberg, one of the owners, brought out our food, excusing himself from where he was sitting with his family at a nearby table.

The crispy Brussels sprouts ($9), as a starter, could've been warmer, but their preparation with chili carrot puree and feta cheese was fantastic. "I could make a meal out of these," said one of my friends.

Each of us ordered sandwiches, all with a different, outstanding roll, which added considerably to their success. Steinberg said Red Rooster gets its buns from Royal Kitchens, a bakery in West Allis.

I was glad to see that besides a fried chicken sandwich, Red Rooster offers the All American Chicken ($13), which is marinated then grilled. It had bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, American cheese and roasted garlic aioli on a square, toasted ciabatta bun. For those who like onions and garlic, it's one fantastic sandwich.

The BBQ pulled pork ($10), featuring braised pork shoulder with barbecue sauce and coleslaw inside, was served on a delicious grilled brioche bun that didn't upstage the contents. The meat was plentiful, the sauce excellent.

The coho and carrot ($13) salmon sandwich benefited from the same chili carrot puree that gave the Brussels sprouts a boost. The addition of greens, onions and honey Dijon on a toasted French roll only elevated it.

The sandwiches came a la carte, with sides an extra $4, which seemed a buck too steep. It's rare for a place like this to offer hand-cut fries, and these were off-the-charts good: long and crisp and perfectly salted. Steinberg calls them "dangerous."

The greens, lightly dressed in a citrus vinaigrette, is a great option for those of us living less dangerously.

Best was a cup of the day's beer cheese soup ($4) garnished with bacon and scallions. It pays to get a bowl for $2 more. On a second visit, for takeout on a Friday, the seafood chowder seemed gratuitously rich and creamy.

One of Red Rooster's owners is Paul Schwoerer of Paul's Pel'meni fame, and his Russian dumplings ($9) also make an appearance on the bar's menu. The beef version with the works: curry butter, sour cream, chili sauce and cilantro, was a nice reminder of how satisfying they are.

The whiteboard behind the bar displayed four drink specials, and both the fruity Tully smash ($8) and the Panama red ($8) with house-infused pomegranate tequila were fine choices. Steinberg said the cocktail specials rotate almost every night, often tied to what's going on, or what band is playing.

Another board listed four types of cupcakes ($3.50) and the Boston cream pie and Butterfinger had a comforting homemade quality, a level above bake sale. Steinberg said they're made by bartender and bar manager Tricia Raab through a bakery project she calls TReats.

Steinberg, the band's guitar player, is an associate professor of philosophy at UW-Madison, and runs the business with Tim Payne, the band's bass player. Payne, who works as a computer engineer, revamped the bar's sound system and installed better lighting.

Meanwhile, Schwoerer, who plays harmonica and sings, isn't as hands-on at Red Rooster since he's busy with Paul's Pel'meni, and also Rotunda Café and Oasis Café in Fitchburg.

Dan Resnick, an internationally known spinal surgeon at UW who plays saxophone with the band once or twice a year, owns the property, but doesn't have any involvement with the restaurant.

The name Red Rooster comes from a Howlin' Wolf song and the building's color. The building has bars on its doors and windows that are rather off-putting and evoke my childhood on Chicago's South Side. Steinberg said the bars have likely been there for decades judging from their paint job.

Customers enter through the back, which is also slightly unusual, but once they're inside, Red Rooster has a clean, convivial atmosphere.

Steinberg said the owners hope to redo part of the parking lot and the landscaping this summer and put in an area where people can sit and enjoy music outdoors. They also might repaint the building and take the bars off.

But because Red Rooster is in an isolated, industrial area, and has such valuable musical equipment inside, it might be good to leave them on, he said.

Steinberg said Red Rooster started out strong with the support of many Knuckle Down regulars and has drawn new fans with diverse bands, comedy nights and drag bingo.

He's rightfully proud of the food, largely homemade, cooked in the galley kitchen tucked behind the bar.

The great food is rather unexpected by people who visit, he said. "And that's something we kind of cherish. It's very much like one of those blues clubs on the road that you wouldn't maybe want to go into initially from seeing it on the outside, but I think that's kind of a special feature of the place."

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: Red Rooster Location: 2513 Seiferth Road Phone: 608-285-2951 Website: redroostermadison.com Hours: Tuesday through Saturday 5 p.m. until close; open some Sundays Prices: Appetizers $7 to $10, burgers and sandwiches $9 to $13, soup $4 and $6, salads $6 to $12, Friday fish $8 and $11 Noise level: Medium when no band is playing Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Yes Outdoor dining: Sunday music series outdoors hopefully this summer Delivery: No Online ordering: No Drinks: Full bar Gluten-free: A few, including GF buns for sandwiches Vegetarian offerings: A couple of items Kids menu: No Reservations: No Parking: Small lot, lots of nearby street parking Service: Great Bottom line: The blues club's great food is rather unexpected by people who visit, and that's something its owners cherish.