Restaurant review: Looking for Mediterranean food in Middleton? Taza is a treat

Longtime Madison residents who like Middle Eastern food will fondly remember Lulu's on Old University Avenue, which Sabi Atteyih said was the city's first Mediterranean restaurant.

Taza, the excellent new restaurant in Middleton, is a descendent of Lulu's.

Atteyih brought Mohammad Hinnawi to Madison from Chicago 30 years ago to work for his mother at Lulu's. Hinnawi was a chef and manager there for 20 years until the property was redeveloped.

After that, Hinnawi had the Nile restaurant on Odana Road for nine years. Atteyih, meanwhile, owned the former Casbah Restaurant and Lounge off the Capitol Square, from 1999 until 2007.

The two men, both of whom are Palestinian, opened Taza on June 6 in what had been Compadres Mexican restaurant before it moved a block away.

My daughter and I had a terrific meal there on a recent Saturday night, starting with the vegetarian delight ($13.99), which is listed as a vegetarian dinner, but we treated as an appetizer. Customers choose three items from among five: hummus, baba ghanouj, grape leaves, falafel and tabbouleh.

The hummus was fantastic, particularly served with olive oil, chickpeas and parsley on top; the garlicky baba ghanouj was equally good, enhanced by chopped tomato and dried mint; and the three falafel balls were enjoyable, too, especially dipped into the hummus or baba ghanouj, beautifully composed on the plate.

The feta cheese and olives ($6.99) had a ton of delicious feta, but the assorted olives promised on the menu were only two types, both common green olives with pits.

The shish taouk, or chicken kebob ($18.99), was well-seasoned but somewhat dry. The plate held rice and hummus presented as it was in the vegetarian delight, with olive oil and garbanzos. The blackened tomato and white onion that came with the chicken was a nice touch.

Moussaka with bechamel ($13.99), the Greek eggplant casserole, was perfectly prepared with extremely tender eggplant.

All three dishes came with pita, plus soup or salad. The basket of pita we were served initially wasn't the freshest, or maybe it had been lightly toasted. We didn't complain, but our waiter happened to arrive with new soft, warm pita, which was greatly appreciated.

Both soups, the toasty split yellow pea and the tart spinach lentil, were substantial and filling. The side salad with tomato and red onions was fine, but had too much frisee for my taste.

The real standout of the meal was a small square of baklava ($4) with walnuts, made at Taza. It was perfectly crisp and not overly sweet or sticky.

Taza's outdoor seating, carved out of its parking lot, was full the night we dined. Instead, we sat inside, where there are front and back sections.

Our booth in back was comfortable, but the main wall was crying for some art or decoration. The room was a bit over air-conditioned. One of the servers adjusted the thermostat halfway into our meal, remedying the issue without us asking.

The two servers working when we were there were a little green, but our waiter was friendly and helpful.

Atteyih, who's a great host, told me that some of Taza's summer staff returned to college out of state and that he's training new employees.

Hinnawi said that Taza, which means "fresh" in Arabic, has the same menu as the Nile, which he sold in June 2020 because of COVID-19.

"No people wanted to work and I couldn't handle it by myself," said Hinnawi, who also had knee surgery then, which meant he couldn't be on his feet for six months.

New owners ran it as the Nile at first and then changed the name to Petra Bakery & Restaurant. Both Petra and Taza are great additions to the Madison area.

"The restaurant is doing well, and has exceeded our expectations at this stage," Atteyih told me after our meal. "Our fans have come out and supported us from day one practically. It's a challenging time to be in business, not just as a nation, but individually.

"We shouldn't be taking any risk at this point in our lives, but we're taking a tremendous amount of risk doing this endeavor," he said. The men are both in their late 50s.

Bassam Shakhashiri, the Lebanese UW-Madison chemistry professor who delighted audiences with his elaborate Christmas-season show for 50 years, and retired last year at age 81, is one such fan. He said he's eaten at Taza about two dozen times.

He was dining with a few others when we were seated, and I stopped by his table for recommendations.

"Everything is good," he said. And he wasn't too far off.

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: Taza Location: 1900 Cayuga St., Middleton Phone: 608-203-8282 Website: None Hours: Daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Prices: Appetizers $6.99 to $8.50, soup $3.25 and $5.99, salads $7.99 to $11.50, entrées $13.99 to $31. Noise level: Low Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Yes Outdoor dining: Yes, four tables Delivery: No Drinks: Full bar Gluten-free: Most of menu is GF Vegetarian offerings: Many Kids menu: Yes Reservations: Yes Parking: Good-sized lot Service: Somewhat slow and inexperienced, but friendly Bottom line: Fans of the Nile, Casbah and Lulu's will be happy with Taza.