Restaurant review: Kettle Black Kitchen on Monroe Street is nailing it

Hamilton said staffing has been an issue, so he's only been open for dinner Thursdays through Saturdays. He recently began opening on Wednesdays and eventually wants to do Tuesdays.

He tried to open late this summer and had a friends-and-family event on July 25, two days before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its masking guidelines to recommend that fully vaccinated people wear a mask in public indoor settings.

It was during that brief interlude when people let their guard down that Hamilton, Alicia and their daughter, 8, got COVID-19. "Sure enough, one person came, and we don't know who it was, one person who was sick and then eight of us got sick," he said.

Only one of the eight was unvaccinated, he said, and that person had the worst symptoms of the group and was bedridden. "He said he went 15 rounds with a gorilla," Hamilton said, adding that he and his family had mild cases.

Hamilton said he had to close for almost three weeks and throw away $2,000 worth of food.

Now, though, business is trending up, with the dining room filled most nights, said Hamilton, who's been running the kitchen alone. "I do 100% of the prep, 100% of the cleaning, and about 75% of the dishes. That's pots and pans, too."