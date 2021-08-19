 Skip to main content
Restaurant review: It doesn't get more Wisconsin than Sassy Cow
RESTAURANT REVIEW | SASSY COW CREAMERY

Restaurant review: It doesn't get more Wisconsin than Sassy Cow

A trip to Sassy Cow Creamery is about as wholesome as it gets. And with any meal ordered, you get a bottomless, cold cup of milk.

It's milk that comes from cows on the Baerwolf family farms surrounding the creamery.

And it's not just available in white, chocolate and strawberry. You can also get mint chocolate, blueberry, chocolate raspberry and banana cream, which was the favorite at my table.

I was at the creamery, which is 7 miles north of Sun Prairie, on a recent Sunday with my 16-year-old daughter and two friends. It was a great summer evening to sit outside at a picnic table, eat grilled cheese sandwiches and drink milk.

Milk

Milk can be ordered in white or chocolate, but also with strawberry, mint chocolate, blueberry, chocolate raspberry and banana cream.

Lots of milk. Because milk came with each item ordered, we got to try five types. We had so much between us, no one went back for seconds.

James Baerwolf, who owns Sassy Cow with his brother, Robert, said customers aren't limited to the same flavor on subsequent trips back to the counter.

He said Sassy Cow produces two types of chocolate milk in the plant, whole and 1%, but for the other flavors, employees mix them by hand per order.

Milk barn

Customers can get unlimited milk with the purchase of a meal.

Baerwolf said customers are usually asked what base milk they want, but the default is 2%. I wasn't asked, but the shop was busy and I put in a large order.

The menu is primarily made up of "classic grilled cheese sandwiches" and "signature grilled cheese sandwiches," which include cheesesteak, ham and havarti, and chicken bacon ranch. There are eight sandwiches in all, two salads and tomato basil soup.

Three cheese

The triple cheese with Sassy Cow cheddar, havarti and Muenster is simple and straightforward.

All the sandwiches had been pressed in a panini press and were excellent, not too greasy and just thick enough. The triple cheese with Sassy Cow cheddar, havarti and Muenster ($8.95) was simple and straightforward.

Caprese

The caprese has Crave Brothers mozzarella, pesto, tomato and a balsamic glaze.

The others we ordered came from the signature section. The caprese ($10.95) was more interesting with Crave Brothers mozzarella, pesto, tomato and a balsamic glaze.

Fajita sandwich

The chicken fajita sandwich has Sassy Cow butterkase, thin strips of chicken, roasted peppers and onions.

It was hard to pick a winner between the chicken fajita ($9.95) with Sassy Cow butterkase, thin strips of chicken, roasted peppers and onions; and the Cubano ($10.95) with Sassy Cow havarti, pulled pork, ham, pickles and yellow mustard.

Cubano

The Cubano has Sassy Cow havarti, pulled pork, ham, pickles and yellow mustard.

Besides milk, the sandwiches come with a pickle spear and either a side salad, potato chips or potato salad. We all favored the potato salad, which Baerwolf later told me comes from Dawn's Foods, a 60-year-old food service distributor in Portage. It was a deep yellow, made with perfectly tender potatoes and had a sprinkling of paprika.

The thickly cut potato chips come from Slide in Madison. The salads were a nice option with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and a lovely raspberry vinaigrette on the side.

Salad

The meal-sized farmhouse salad.

We also ordered the meal-sized farmhouse salad ($9.95), which was a bigger version of that salad, but with the cheddar and havarti they make there, and cubes of seasoned chicken.

Ice cream was a bigger draw at Sassy Cow than the food when we arrived at 5:30 p.m.

Customers were lined up at the ice cream counter where the selection is half as big as Chocolate Shoppe's, but with prices a lot lower ($1.75 for a kid's, $2.75 for a single and $3.75 for a double).

Baerwolf said they produce about 60 flavors, some seasonal, and make 24 available in the case.

My daughter shared her double-scoop cone with triple chocolate and caramel chunk, and it's never going to make me forget about Zanzibar chocolate or This $&@! Just Got Serious™ at Chocolate Shoppe. But she felt it was just as good.

Sassy Cow sells its milk and ice cream in about 75 grocery stores and restaurants in Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

The ice cream parlor has been a part of the operation since the Baerwolfs opened their milk bottling business in 2008, Baerwolf said. The kitchen was added about two years ago.

Sassy Cow sign

Sassy Cow Creamery is 7 miles north of Sun Prairie.

The creamery sits between two farms owned by the Baerwolf brothers, both married to women named Jenny. Between them they have seven children.

The farms stretch over 1,700 acres and all the dairy products at the creamery come from milk produced by their 800 cows and bottled on site.

The creamery store has five cases of its dairy products, and another case of reasonably priced beef and steaks from Fischer Family Farm in Cambria, 18 miles away. Tenderloin was $16 per pound.

Baerwolf said the creamery, since it's also a store, never shut down during the pandemic and has been busier than usual in the past 18 months. Tables have been spaced out inside and they've been adhering to the mask mandates, he said.

"People are just looking to go on a short road trip or do something with the family for a couple hours," Baerwolf said.

Those in my party agreed we'd drive out to Sassy Cow again. My friend said there's extra satisfaction in knowing the cheese and milk comes straight from the farm.

"It doesn’t get any more Wisconsin than this," he said.

