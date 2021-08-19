Restaurant review: It doesn't get more Wisconsin than Sassy Cow

A trip to Sassy Cow Creamery is about as wholesome as it gets. And with any meal ordered, you get a bottomless, cold cup of milk.

It's milk that comes from cows on the Baerwolf family farms surrounding the creamery.

And it's not just available in white, chocolate and strawberry. You can also get mint chocolate, blueberry, chocolate raspberry and banana cream, which was the favorite at my table.

I was at the creamery, which is 7 miles north of Sun Prairie, on a recent Sunday with my 16-year-old daughter and two friends. It was a great summer evening to sit outside at a picnic table, eat grilled cheese sandwiches and drink milk.

Lots of milk. Because milk came with each item ordered, we got to try five types. We had so much between us, no one went back for seconds.

James Baerwolf, who owns Sassy Cow with his brother, Robert, said customers aren't limited to the same flavor on subsequent trips back to the counter.

He said Sassy Cow produces two types of chocolate milk in the plant, whole and 1%, but for the other flavors, employees mix them by hand per order.