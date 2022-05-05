Restaurant review: Irish food works on more than just one day in March

Erin’s Snug Irish Pub is easy to dismiss as just another chain restaurant near East Towne Mall, because that’s what it looks like at first glance.

The building has six or eight rooms, depending on if you include the two tiny snugs that can seat 10 or 12 and are modeled after those used for privacy by pubgoers in Ireland in the late 19th century, said Jerry Waller, 73, who owns the restaurant with his wife of almost 50 years, Noreen.

He said snugs were designed then for women to sit and drink and not be seen in public.

Another conversation piece is a confessional in the back area that’s only noticeable if you’re seated next to it or if someone points it out. Waller said a group of nuns came in one day and had fun with it.

On a recent Thursday night, the restaurant was doing strong business, including at its 36-seat bar. Service was excellent, the beer prices were reasonable and the food was of high quality.

A friend and I arrived a few minutes before 6, and our server told us that if she got our order in quickly, we would get 20-ounce “Imperial” pints for a dollar off. I had a black & tan, Guinness over Bass Ale ($5.75), adding interest to an already exceptional beer, and my friend had 3 Sheeps Waterslides IPA ($5.75), which he said is hard to find in Madison.

Our server also said we could still get the happy hour rate on appetizers, which was $2 less. She recommended the corned beef shalaylee (normally $12.99), and it was a good place to start. Three egg rolls were filled with Reuben components: corned beef, cabbage and Swiss cheese with thousand island dressing for dipping. The rolls were beautifully presented, cut diagonally and served on lettuce dressed with a sesame vinaigrette.

The menu has wings, pasta, entrée salads, steaks, ribs, chicken, fish, sandwiches and quesadillas.

We ordered two generous dishes from the Irish specialties section, the shepherd’s pie ($16.99) and the Guinness stew ($16.99). The pie, in a deep dish, was the better of the two, with ground black Angus beef, lamb and vegetables, topped with colcannon, and baked. Colcannon, a blend of homemade mashed potatoes and cabbage, is also available as a side.

The stew was solid, with lots of tender meat, potatoes, cubes of turnip, carrots and celery in a broth made with Guinness. A large, square puff pastry on the side had no flavor, but my friend and I broke it up and added it to the broth anyway.

Bailey’s Irish Cream cheesecake ($6.99) comes through Reinhart Foodservice, but was a highlight of the meal. It was soft, smooth and delicious with just a hint of Irish cream and served with whipped cream and chocolate syrup.

Waller, who was born and raised in Prairie du Chien, splits his time between homes in Middleton’s Bishop’s Bay and in Hunt Valley, Maryland, 20 miles north of Baltimore, where he moved while working for the Noxell Corp., which is based there.

It was best known for its Noxzema and CoverGirl brands, and is now a subsidiary of Procter & Gamble.

Waller then worked for Estée Lauder in New York City, and created and sold two businesses. When he retired 20 years ago, he decided to design and build some Irish pubs. He went back to Prairie du Chien, and with his brother and two friends, bought an old bar, tore it down and rebuilt it as Eddie’s Irish Pub.

Then, he and his partners opened a small Erin’s Snug Irish Pub in Reedsburg and ran it from 2005 to 2010.

In 2005, they bought the property near East Towne from American Family Insurance, built the 9,500-square-foot flagship restaurant in 2006, and opened it in 2007. Waller said they planned more, but because there was a recession then, didn’t act on it. “And I’m glad that we didn’t, at this point,” he said.

The restaurant can seat nearly 280 with another 90 on its patio. Parked outside is a gorgeous double-decker Erin’s Snug Irish Pub bus that Waller bought for $5,000 and spent $160,000 to refurbish. He used it to take fans to Camp Randall Stadium for Badgers football games and raise money for a children’s hospital in Chicago.

It has been sidelined by the pandemic, but soon will be in use again, mostly rented for weddings and bachelorette parties.

An electronic Guinness sign in Erin’s entrance shows the countdown until St. Patrick’s Day 2023, which when I was there, was 322 days. Waller said this year, the restaurant went through 2,200 pounds of corned beef that day, on pace with what it sold in 2019, pre-pandemic.

Waller, who’s heritage is Norwegian, German and British, said he wanted to own an Irish pub over a Norwegian one.

“Would you go to a pub that sold lutefisk?” he asked. “Or would you go to a pub that sold Irish whiskey and all that good stuff?”

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: Erin's Snug Irish Pub Location: 4601 American Parkway Phone: 608-242-7616 Website: erinssnug.com Hours: Daily 11 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. Prices: Appetizers $8.99 to $17.99, sandwiches $9.99 to $13.99, soup $4.99 to $7.99, entrée salads $12.99 to $17.99, pasta $14.99 to $19.99, entrées $16.99 to $42.99. Noise level: Low Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Yes Outdoor dining: Yes Delivery: No Drinks: Full bar Gluten-free: Can accommodate Vegetarian offerings: A handful Kids menu: Yes Reservations: Yes, except for Friday nights Parking: Big lot Service: Excellent Bottom line: A place to go, not just on St. Patrick's Day, when the restaurant sells 2,200 pounds of corned beef.

