Restaurant review: Highway Café notable for its service and bakery

Highway Café, on Highway 51 off Interstate 90, serves classic diner fare and excellent baked goods, but what sets it apart is its exceptional service.

In December, Gani Ahmetaj, 59, took over the former Pine Cone truck stop restaurant in DeForest across from Token Creek County Park. The previous owner infamously posted a sign blaming the state and federal government for the closure, after receiving $464,000 in COVID relief. He later recanted the criticism.

Ahmetaj owned and operated the Prime Table restaurant on Monona Drive from 1996 to 2008 and said a significant number of his old customers are finding him again.

They’re finding a huge menu with everything on it served all day: breakfasts, sandwiches, burgers, salads, soup, chili, steak dinners and a daily fish fry. Ahmetaj said he has people who come in at 7 a.m. and ask for the fish fry. “The truck drivers, maybe they drive all night,” he said.

The chef’s skillet ($12.95) can feed the hungriest customer, its heap of hash browns studded with chunks of ham, sausage, bacon, sautéed onions, green peppers and mushrooms. Customers choose a cheese, and cheddar worked perfectly. It was topped with two eggs any style, and toast. The toast, in my case marbled rye, was haphazardly buttered in big globs, but the butter was easily spreadable.

The compact tuna melt (a la carte $9.95 or $11.95 with a side) is better for a smaller appetite. It came on well-grilled, buttery marbled rye, with Swiss cheese and tomato.

One of the day’s two soups, chicken dumpling, which I ordered as a side, had a flavorful broth, but the huge, ample dumplings were too starchy for me.

A half rack of BBQ ribs ($13.95), billed as home-smoked and “fall off the bone,” did come off the bone easily, but were rather tough around the edges. My waitress told me the barbecue sauce is homemade, and it was the best part.

Ribs are probably better left to barbecue joints. Still, props to Ahmetaj for offering higher-end options and striving to be a well-rounded restaurant. Highway Café also serves T-bone steaks and New York strips for dinner, and for breakfast with eggs, hash browns or American fries and toast.

One of the most delightful things about family restaurants like Highway Café are all the sides that are included.

The BBQ ribs and other dinners feature a choice of salad, coleslaw or homemade soup, one of many potato options, and a dinner roll. The coleslaw was a highlight. Its cabbage was crisp, cold and finely grated, with onion, in a nicely sweet dressing.

A generous side of from-scratch whipped potatoes came with either dark or light gravy, and the brown gravy did the trick.

The dinner roll was truly special, a gigantic wedge of warm, freshly baked bread that my 16-year-old daughter likened to challah because it had a slight sweetness. It’s a small thing, but the pats of butter were soft, which isn’t always a given.

Ahmetaj said lots of customers make a meal out of a dinner roll and soup or salad.

A cup of chili ($3.65) was unremarkable, but my server asked if I wanted sour cream, cheddar cheese and onions, and the latter two were served together in a separate dish for an extra $1.50. The amount of cheese was comically large and would only work if you added it incrementally as you ate. The sour cream was an appropriate amount, served in a small paper cup.

My server, who was extraordinarily friendly and helpful, talked up the donuts, eclairs, chocolate chip cookies ($2.29) and brownies ($2.99), and I wound up with the latter two plus an oversized apple muffin ($3.25) that was better than your average muffin, moist with real chunks of apple.

All three were enormous. The brownie had a fudgy center and thin layer of chocolate frosting, while the cookie was packed with chocolate chips.

The restaurant’s baker, Adam Stokes, worked at the Pine Cone for 20 years, Ahmetaj said. “He has a passion to do it. The people just love it.”

Highway Café doesn’t serve alcohol. Ahmetaj said he would be interested in offering beer and wine, but hasn’t gone through the licensing process.

The restaurant’s website is easy to use and allows for ordering online. A QR code is displayed on the door when you enter, and Ahmetaj said many people choose to order carryout food from their phones.

Customers can eat in the front room, which also has two six-seat counters, or in a back dining room with comfy blue booths. Older popular music like 1980s Prince and Bruce Springsteen played at a low volume on my visit.

Ahmetaj, who emigrated to the United States from Kosovo in 1993, more recently ran Black Hawk Family Restaurant in Sauk City, where he lives, from 2008 until 2017. He and his wife, Halime, work in the restaurant seven days a week, 12 to 14 hours per day.

Ahmetaj has 27 years of restaurant experience and it shows in how he operates Highway Café. He nails so many aspects of running a successful diner. And judging from the other customers on a rainy Wednesday evening, it’s not just truckers who are benefiting.

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: Highway Café Location: 6162 Highway 51, DeForest Phone: 608-298-7244 Website: highway51cafe.com Hours: Daily 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Prices: Breakfast $5.49 to $21.95, Appetizers $3.85 to $7.49, sandwiches $8.95 to $11.99, soup $3.65 and $4.65, salads $10.95 and $12.95, entrées $9.95 to $21.75. Noise level: Low Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Yes Outdoor dining: No, but may be able to offer it in the summer Delivery: No Drinks: No alcohol Gluten-free: No Vegetarian offerings: Few Kids menu: Yes Reservations: Yes Parking: Lot Service: Extraordinary Bottom line: This truck stop restaurant excels with its service and bakery and by offering everything at any time of day.

