Restaurant review: Hard to beat Taco Local's tacos, esquites, breakfast burrito or pozole

Diners' Scorecard

Restaurant: Taco Local

Location: 811 Williamson St.

Phone: 608-405-5101

Website: tacolocal.com

Hours starting next week: Sunday through Wednesday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 8 a.m to 9 p.m.

Online ordering: No

Dine-in: Yes

Outdoor dining: Coming soon

Delivery: No, but possibly in the future

Prices: Breakfast tacos and burrito $9, tacos $11-$13, pozole $6, pastries $3

Credit cards: Accepted

Drinks: Beer, wine, tequila and rum cocktails

Gluten-free: Most everything

Vegetarian offerings: Three out of seven items; will be expanding

Kids menu: Kids can order an off-menu quesadilla

Service: Good

Bottom line: This new Williamson Street restaurant serves excellent tacos with a winning side salad.