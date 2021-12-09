Restaurant review: Grilling with oil makes Arod's burritos and quesadillas stand out

He said he’s looking for a bigger kitchen in part to be able to offer vegetarian options. “I myself love eating less meat,” Rodriguez said.

It took me two or three bites to get to the brisket in the birria grilled burrito ($13.95), but once I did it was worth it. Whereas the quesadilla was small and lightweight, the burrito weighed a ton. It was also noteworthy for its deliciously browned tortilla.

The secret with both the quesadilla and the burrito is that they’re drizzled in oil before being grilled, Rodriguez said.

Birria is a stew with chili peppers, garlic, cumin, bay leaves and thyme, cooked at low heat, and the flavors made the burrito stand out from other burritos, as did the choice of brisket, which was lean and stringy. Mozzarella inside had some pull.

Even though it had good flavor, it helped to have Rodriguez’s hot sauce, which he said he makes daily. It had a nice kick.