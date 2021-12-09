Restaurant review: Grilling with oil makes Arod's burritos and quesadillas stand out

The menu at Arod’s Tex Mex & American Grill inside the Global Market & Food Hall near East Towne Mall is loaded with the word cheesy.
I love cheese as much as the next person, but the abundance of the word seemed a bit, well, cheesy.
Fortunately, the cheese didn’t come on too strong, except for in a cheese quesadilla, where that’s the point.
The kind woman working the counter on Tuesday evening was hard pressed to come up with anything my vegetarian daughter could eat. She couldn’t have a burrito with rice and beans, the woman told me, because both are made with chicken bouillon.
She wound up with a cheese quesadilla ($6), even though they’re usually made with ground beef, chicken, spicy pork, pork belly, steak, shrimp or brisket.
Her custom quesadilla just had cheese, onions and cilantro, and it was excellent: thick, perfectly grilled and remarkably flavorful.
The menu item referred to “two quesadillas,” but what we were served was two sections, which seemed like a meager dinner.
Owner Amado “Arod” Rodriguez III told me later that he wants to cater to vegetarians and will make spinach enchiladas, fried potatoes with peppers, and fried zucchini tacos for those who contact him in advance.
He said he’s looking for a bigger kitchen in part to be able to offer vegetarian options. “I myself love eating less meat,” Rodriguez said.
It took me two or three bites to get to the brisket in the birria grilled burrito ($13.95), but once I did it was worth it. Whereas the quesadilla was small and lightweight, the burrito weighed a ton. It was also noteworthy for its deliciously browned tortilla.
The secret with both the quesadilla and the burrito is that they’re drizzled in oil before being grilled, Rodriguez said.
Birria is a stew with chili peppers, garlic, cumin, bay leaves and thyme, cooked at low heat, and the flavors made the burrito stand out from other burritos, as did the choice of brisket, which was lean and stringy. Mozzarella inside had some pull.
Even though it had good flavor, it helped to have Rodriguez’s hot sauce, which he said he makes daily. It had a nice kick.
Arod’s does a lot with combo meals and the “2 fat & cheesy tacos & 2 enchiladas” ($15) was a huge box of food. The shrimp in the tacos were smaller than I’d imagined, and I didn’t expect the taco shells to be fried. They were good that way, but extremely decadent. Rodriguez said the tacos are flash fried and put back on the grill to get crispy. Chile de árbol gave them a terrific hint of heat.
The enchiladas were short and stubby and filled with flavorful pulled chicken, which Rodriguez said is baked daily with butter and then cooked with spices. They were modestly topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Rodriguez’s salsa, which is fiery and fabulous, added a lot.
The beans and Mexican rice that came in separate compartments in the box seemed to benefit from the chicken stock, and the beans were aided by a smattering of cheese on top, which also made them look nice.
Some days, Rodriguez said, he has BBQ brisket and BBQ pork sandwiches and chili cheeseburgers as specials. They weren’t offered when I was there.
In mid-March 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, Rodriguez, 57, lost his serving jobs at IHOP on East Washington Avenue and at Johnny’s Italian Steak House in Sun Prairie, and was having trouble collecting unemployment.
To survive, he and his wife began staying up late making tamales, which he promoted on Facebook.
It got to the point where he needed a commercial kitchen, so in May Rodriguez took over the spot in the Global Market that belonged to Red Lion Singapore Grill & Japanese Cuisine.
Arod’s was getting most of the business in the food court the night I stopped in.
The seating area is vast and clean, making the whole operation seem like the perfect place to go on a cold winter day. The Asian grocery store takes up about as much space in the building as the dining hall and with only one cashier open, the line was long.
Rodriguez said business has been steady. It’s so good, in fact, that he’s scouting for a place on the West Side. He’s also looking for a food cart or trailer to set up close to Downtown.
I’m glad for him. The more Arod’s to go around, the better.
Fave 5: Restaurant reporter Samara Kalk Derby's most memorable stories of 2021
Although I sometimes write feature and entertainment stories, the stories that stick out to me most as I look back on 2021 all had to do with food, starting with a DeForest restaurant owner who took nearly half-a-million dollars in pandemic relief, closing his truck stop restaurant and leaving a note on the door blaming the state and federal government for its demise.
"Due to the decisions of your state government (Evers) and your federal government (Biden), The Pine Cone has been forced to close its doors after 40 years. Thanks for all your support," the sign said.
In a phone conversation, John McKay said the real reason he closed the restaurant was because his lease was up.
"That was just a little frustration. That was a bad decision," he said about hanging up the handwritten sign. "Got old and got tired."
Meanwhile, the owners of Quivey’s Grove began requesting that only vaccinated customers eat there, likely the first restaurant in Dane County to do so.
That's because the pandemic hit close to home for them, with a 54-year-old staff member dying of COVID-19 in April 2020.
"We’ve felt this very, very personally," said Deirdre Garton, who owns Quivey’s Grove, 6261 Nesbitt Road, with Craig Kuenning.
Grace Coffee Co. burst onto the Madison coffee house scene in May 2019 and rapidly expanded to six locations. But behind its stylish veneer were concerns about cut corners, poor management and a significant number of health code violations, including sugar contaminated by wastewater, fly-covered pastries and improperly stored raw meat.
Of the 564 restaurants and retail food stores the city-county health department reviewed this year, the two with the most violations were both Grace locations, on State Street (20) and East Washington Avenue (19). The East Washington location also had the most priority violations (11), which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention consider a serious health risk.
In October, hamburger and cheese curd-lovers were excited -- more excited than anyone had reason to be -- by a novelty burger Culver's restaurants were selling for a few hours only: the CurderBurger, with a fried cheese curd "crown" made with white and yellow curds and "a touch of American cheese." Local Culver's restaurants sold out of the burgers in about two hours. I got my hands on one a couple of days early and reported my findings.
Just as fun was meeting Leah Oppelt, who invented my favorite ice cream flavor, This $&@! Just Got Serious, in July 2013 when she won the Chocolate Shoppe's Create-A-Flavor contest. It quickly became one of the company's most popular flavors.
The Pine Cone restaurant in DeForest closed recently with the owner leaving a note on the door blaming the state and federal government for i…
COVID-19 hit close to home for the owners of Quivey's Grove, which is why they're requesting that only vaccinated customers eat at the restaurant.
Behind the café's stylish veneer are concerns about cut corners, poor management and a significant number of health code violations.
Culver's CurderBurger, a novelty burger the Prairie du Sac-based chain sold for one day only, tastes not too different from the company's Butt…
Leah Oppelt invented the ice cream flavor This $&@! Just Got Serious in July 2013 as the winner of the Chocolate Shoppe's Create-A-Flavor …
Read restaurant news at go.madison.com/restaurantnews