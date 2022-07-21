Restaurant review: Gotham Bagels going strong as to-go and delivery only

Gotham Bagels has been permanently changed by the pandemic, with customers needing to order from their phones or from its website.

Owner Joe Gaglio, who opened the shop 15 years ago on East Mifflin Street, off Capitol Square, said most customers like the new system and that his employees will allow certain people to come inside if they are having trouble or don’t have a smartphone. He said that happens four or five times a day.

Gaglio said he’ll eventually allow for indoor seating, but at a reduced capacity, and customers will continue to order online.

My brother, who lives in Chicago, had doubted that Madison had a bagel shop that rivals anything he can get there, but became a believer during a recent visit.

We had a such a great experience eating bagel sandwiches from Gotham Bagels, in fact, that we’ve made it a tradition.

So, last Sunday, with my brother back in town, we returned to the shop. As we waited outside with a small group of others, an older couple asked me for help navigating the QR code. I’m no whiz when it comes to this brave new world, but was at least able to get them going.

Soon after, another customer asked me for help finalizing her order. Where to click isn’t as obvious as it could be.

Our sandwiches were ready 23 minutes later. It was easy to see how long it took because Gotham sends a text after you order and another when your food is ready to pick up at the window.

We walked a half-block to the Capitol and ate on a stone bench.

I’m partial to the Luchador! ($14.50), the menu’s most pricey sandwich, piled high with good, Mexican-themed ingredients: perfectly cooked scrambled eggs, chorizo, provolone, cotija cheese, guacamole, thinly sliced radish, red onion, cilantro and spicy red cabbage slaw. I ordered it on a sesame bagel so as not to detract from the other flavors.

Simple can sometimes be better, and you can’t go wrong with a lox and cream cheese bagel ($9). My daughter ordered it with scallion cream cheese and added onions ($1.50) and arugula ($1.50), which seemed like expensive additions. She said she liked the combined salty bite of the lox and everything bagel.

My brother ordered a sandwich with a confusing name, The Mensch aka Jewish Girl ($13.50), with egg whites, hot smoked salmon, avocado mash, greens, a bright red tomato slice and old-fashioned deli cucumber salad made with sour cream.

Six months ago, Gaglio said, he heard from a woman who thought the name of the sandwich, long known as Jewish Girl, was offensive. In all the years he has offered the popular sandwich he has never received a complaint, he said, but he changed it to The Mensch in what he admits was a knee-jerk reaction.

Now that it has the weird hybrid name, few people have ordered it, Gaglio said, adding that he intends to change it back.

“It’s an amazing sandwich,” Gaglio said. “Let’s face it. The East Coast, mostly Jewish girls from UW, are our best customers. That’s our demographic.”

My brother loved the combination of flavors, but complained that the avocado and creamy cucumbers made the inside so slippery it was hard to keep together.

He also commented on the bagel’s freshness and nice, chewy consistency. He, too, chose a sesame seed bagel so it wouldn’t dominate the sandwich.

My daughter ordered an enormous bag of bagel chips ($3.60), which are a great snack because they’re baked not fried. The chips come in all types and sizes, with many as wide as a full slice of bagel.

Three items we ordered as subcategories with each sandwich were left out of our bag, and we went back to ask about them, even though by the time we did the shop was closed.

Employees who were cleaning up gave us the missing items and we were lucky to try the exceptional bowtie pasta pesto salad ($2.50 for 5 ounces) with its strong, plentiful pesto, and noodles that were thick, not flimsy.

A bag of sweet potato Joe Chips ($1.95) from a company called Joe Tea out of Montclair, New Jersey, was excellent.

My daughter got a Colectivo cold brew coffee ($2.95) that was rich and strong, and she drank it black because the ordering options didn’t include cream and sugar. Gaglio said they usually put single-use cream and sugar in the bag, but ours didn’t have it.

The cranberry/rosemary juice ($5.25) made in-house was very good, and a 4-ounce fruit salad ($1.50) was a reasonably priced way to end a meal with blueberries, red and green grapes and pineapple.

What’s frustrating about Gotham is that you can’t just walk up to the window and order a beverage or anything else spontaneously.

“For the most part, all of our customers love the ease of ordering bagels sandwiches from their home,” Gaglio said. “Students will be half in their bed, placing their bacon, egg and cheese order. And then all they’ve got to do is come down and pick it up. So we’ve reached a whole new group of customers, because it’s so easy to order.”

As for my brother, he’s in luck because Gaglio, with partners, has opened three Chicago outlets in the past two years.

Gaglio calls them satellite locations. “There’s no dining rooms, they’re little kiosks, but they work out really well.”

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: Gotham Bagels Location: 112 E. Mifflin St. Phone: 608-467-7642 Website: gothambagels.com Hours: Tuesday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. until noon Prices: Plain bagels $1.50, bagel and cream cheese $4.50, dozen bagels $16, sandwiches $7.25 to $14.50, matzo ball soup $6.75. Credit cards: Accepted Delivery: Yes Vegetarian offerings: Limited, but a few Kids menu: No Parking: Street, nearby ramp Service: Good Bottom line: Gotham Bagels serves authentic bagels and epic bagel sandwiches.