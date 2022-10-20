Restaurant review: Good news galore at this King Street cafe

Food was secondary, even tertiary, when Madison's on King Street turned part of its 23-year-old restaurant and bar into an artisan ice cream shop in the summer of 2021.

But Good News Ice Cream & Cafe started offering sandwiches in June and is now one of the best places Downtown to get a high-quality, reasonably priced breakfast or lunch.

The huevos rancheros ($9) takes a humble Mexican breakfast dish to a new level with two crispy tostadas buried under salsa verde. The beautiful bowl also had an over-easy egg, pinto beans, avocado, red onion, cilantro, sour cream and queso fresco.

It's served only on Saturday, and comes from Madison's brunch menu, where it's $5 more.

A breakfast burrito ($7) was also excellent, with sausage, eggs and cheddar cheese. Sriracha aioli gave it an irresistible kick.

Chorizo & eggs ($9) was another winner, with plenty of flavorful sausage. Cholula hot sauce on the table was put to great use. The breakfast potatoes on the side, cut into cubes, were OK, but nothing special, and likewise for the ever-so-lightly buttered thick toast.

Good News serves breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m., then lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The cafe makes a fantastic, modestly priced cheeseburger ($7), with beef from Fox Heritage Farm. It comes with a slice of American cheese and pickles. Lettuce, tomato and white onion are 25 cents each. The bun is slight, which lets the meat shine.

The caprese panini on sourdough ($9) was enjoyable and understated, with roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella and basil pesto. A balsamic glaze gave it an overall sweetness.

The seasonal soup ($5/$8) was tomato, and had a subtle but surprising heat, and was served with a generous cup of shredded Parmesan.

James Arroy, who with Christina Pardo manages Madison's, said the soup is homemade. "Nothing comes out of a can."

Equally good was the chili ($5/$8), with more meat than beans and a terrific flavor. It had a smattering of shredded cheddar on top and was served with oyster crackers. The chili was too thick for the crackers, which went better with the tomato soup.

The burger came out about 15 minutes before the caprese, soup and chili, so Good News isn't exactly a quick lunch spot. And while the staff member who brought the food out late apologized, it was unclear what took so long.

A small, thick oatmeal raisin cookie ($1.25) from the cafe's in-house baker tasted like something you'd make at home.

The frappe ($8.50) was a shake made with coffee instead of milk, and its thinness was a feature, not a bug. I chose mint chip as the ice cream, and its regular-size chocolate chips were too big to suck through the wide straw.

Good News makes about 12 ice cream flavors that change regularly, but usually include fig and honey and blueberry honey lavender. The caramel cluster ($11.95/pint), made with chocolate, caramel and peanuts, was nice, but I would have welcomed more cluster.

Arroy said the butter pecan ice cream is made with Madison-based Nutkrack candied pecans. I wish I had known earlier because I'm nuts about those pecans.

He said the shop has another six to eight non-dairy flavors made with chickpea or coconut.

"The chickpea base was a game changer" for people who can't eat dairy, Arroy said. "I've literally seen people cry who haven't had ice cream since they were a kid."

Pardo said that the original concept was an adult ice cream shop with sophisticated flavors, but the goal now is to make it family-friendly with additional flavors like brownie bites and blue moon. A bubble machine delights children who come to the Dane County Farmers' Market with their parents on Saturdays, she said.

The shop makes decent coffee using Intelligentsia brand ($3 for 16 ounces). My daughter ordered iced coffee ($4), and when the shop didn't have simple syrup, the friendly employee, who was staffing the shop solo, let her add a shot of pumpkin syrup at no additional cost.

Good News also has an amazing selection of beverages in its cooler, plus a water dispenser loaded with ice.

The shop has just two tables, cute white cafe tables with pale blue chairs. The old-fashioned tile floor adds to the ice cream parlor atmosphere. A counter in front of the window provides a view of a bustling King Street.

Jazz played softly in the background on one occasion. Another time, it was The Lumineers.

Good News and Madison's share a kitchen, and Arroy said customers are welcome to eat on the Madison's side if the cafe's tables are taken. Madison's serves dinner only.

The cafe, which has a separate entrance from Madison's, is a way to sell breakfast and lunch and also offer ice cream, he said.

"It works sympathetically with Madison's," owner Erik Minton said. "There aren't a lot of quick options on King Street."

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: Good News Ice Cream & Cafe Location: 117 King St. Phone: 608-298-7160 Website: goodnewsicecream.com Hours: Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Prices: Breakfast $5 to $12, sandwiches $5 to $9, soup $5 and $8, sides $4 and $6 Noise level: Low Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Yes Outdoor dining: Yes Delivery: In process through third-party apps Online ordering: Also in process Drinks: Boozy shakes Gluten-free: Most of the ice cream is GF, a few breakfast and lunch items are Vegetarian offerings: A few Kids menu: No, but lots of items children like Parking: Street parking, and nearby garage Service: Excellent Bottom line: Cafe is doing more than ice cream these days with great results.