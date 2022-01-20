Restaurant review: Good food, service and serving size is behind Benvenuto's success

Not long ago, Scott Faris, one of my email correspondents, suggested I give Benvenuto’s Italian Grill a try.
“I know it’s not haute cuisine,” he wrote, “but Benvenuto’s Fitchburg does a very nice job and is a value in a clean, attractive setting.”
I first tried Benvenuto’s in 1996, a month after Brian Dominick opened the original one in Beaver Dam. It had that chain look from the start. “But when you’re faced with the looming, competing signs of Denny’s, Burger King and McDonald’s, it is a godsend,” I wrote then.
After 26 years, it was time to check in on a brand that has restaurants in Fitchburg, Middleton, Fond du Lac, Oshkosh and Wausau. Dominick closed his 18-year-old Benvenuto’s on Madison’s North Side in October, telling me then that his six other locations have “flourished” during the pandemic with carryout and delivery business.
The Fitchburg restaurant opened in 2004 and everything about it is big: its dining room, its bar, its booths, its menu. The food was mostly great, and the service was exceptional.
The meat lasagna ($21) was a sight, served in a large, deep bowl, so you couldn’t see the layers. The menu describes it as “casserole style” and it was served with a big spoon.
It was an interesting take on lasagna. “You don’t get your usual lasagna shape and form,” said my friend.
And it was so massive, had we only ordered the lasagna and nothing else, we would have had more than enough food.
I know from trial and error that lasagna needs lots of sauce, and this one had so much tasty marinara it was almost soupy. It also wasn’t lacking for meat, with ground beef and sausage. It was lighter on the cheese, which made an impressive, attractive appearance on top, but wasn’t noticeable inside.
The meal came with soup or salad, and the creamy tomato basil soup was a highlight of the night.
The Benvenuto pizza, the house pizza, was wall-to-wall pepperoni, ham and Italian sausage. My friend liked how the pepperoni was dry and curled up, not greasy like pepperoni often is.
It also had onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers and plenty of cheese. We went with thin crust over hand-tossed, and the crust was fine but could have been crisper. It was cut into squares instead of triangular slices.
The loaded 10-inch pizza was a good deal at $16. The 16-inch version is $29.
The grilled salmon BLT ($17.50) suffered a bit from some strong-tasting fish the menu described as “never frozen.” The sandwich also had bacon from Nueske’s, a specialty meat supplier in Wittenberg, plus ripe tomato and red onion.
The menu referred to the bread as toasted garlic panini, but it seemed ordinary. The menu mentioned honey lemon dressed arugula, but the dressing wasn’t noticeable, and neither was the dill aioli on the bread. Those flavors may have been snuffed out by the slightly fishy salmon.
Danyelle Amachree, the restaurant’s general manager, said the restaurant gets fresh salmon twice a week.
“Occasionally you will get a fish that is a little fishier than it should be,” she said. “Typically, though, our salmon is always going to have that real nice, mild taste that salmon does.”
The best part of the dish was the crispy Brussels sprouts offered as a side that had just enough olive oil.
Skip the tiramisu ($7), served in a cup. It was heavy on the cream, but not on coffee flavor. The cake layer was minimal and buried deep inside.
After we were seated we didn’t see a server for about 15 minutes, and the restaurant wasn’t too busy, so I went back to the hostess stand to ask about it. A waitress was with us soon and she was excellent.
Once we ordered, she asked if we wanted to start with some house-made focaccia, but until I asked, it was unclear if it was included with the meal. It was, and was a delicious way to start.
She brought a huge basket of tender bread with a plate of spices which she covered in olive oil.
When I spoke later by phone with Amachree, who has been GM of the Fitchburg restaurant for three years, she said knowing all the spices that were on the plate takes her back to her serving days. But she looked into it and read me a list: salt, pepper, crushed red pepper, garlic, basil, parsley, rosemary, thyme and oregano.
The roomy restaurant wasn’t crowded on a Wednesday night and diners are spread out, making the space feel safe in the face of the omicron variant. Tables have bottles of hand sanitizer, which my friend tried and said she could smell through her mask.
Benvenuto means “welcome” in Italian and the restaurant does give off a comfortable vibe.
“We love seeing familiar faces and getting to know people in the community,” Amachree said when asked why she thinks Benvenuto’s has endured.
“When you go to a Benvenuto’s they’re pretty individual,” she said. “Even though we have multiple locations, each one has its own unique personality and great food. I think great food is right at the top of that list.”
