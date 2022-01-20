Restaurant review: Good food, service and serving size is behind Benvenuto's success

It was an interesting take on lasagna. “You don’t get your usual lasagna shape and form,” said my friend.

And it was so massive, had we only ordered the lasagna and nothing else, we would have had more than enough food.

I know from trial and error that lasagna needs lots of sauce, and this one had so much tasty marinara it was almost soupy. It also wasn’t lacking for meat, with ground beef and sausage. It was lighter on the cheese, which made an impressive, attractive appearance on top, but wasn’t noticeable inside.

The meal came with soup or salad, and the creamy tomato basil soup was a highlight of the night.

The Benvenuto pizza, the house pizza, was wall-to-wall pepperoni, ham and Italian sausage. My friend liked how the pepperoni was dry and curled up, not greasy like pepperoni often is.

It also had onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers and plenty of cheese. We went with thin crust over hand-tossed, and the crust was fine but could have been crisper. It was cut into squares instead of triangular slices.

The loaded 10-inch pizza was a good deal at $16. The 16-inch version is $29.