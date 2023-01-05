Restaurant review: Golden Nest is quickly growing its fan base

It's easy to see why Golden Nest did so well in its first two years in the Milwaukee suburb of Wauwatosa it warranted a location in Sun Prairie.

The second location for this breakfast-and-lunch spot opened Nov. 21 in Prairie Lakes, the growing commercial area surrounding Marcus Palace Cinema.

My daughter, two friends and I arrived at 10 a.m. on a Saturday to find a half-hour wait. The personable, helpful host took my phone number and texted me right on time.

We waited in the car instead of milling around the entrance and getting in the way of people trying to enter.

The wild mushroom "egg quisite" omelet ($15) will please mushroom lovers, earning its cutesy name by being wonderfully light and including three types of 'shrooms.

The omelet came with potatoes (hash browns or home fries) or fruit and a choice of toast. The fruit cup had a nice mix of pineapple, cantaloupe and red grapes, and for toast, you won't go wrong with a nice, big slice of dark marble rye.

The South of the Border skillet ($15) with chorizo, avocado, red and green bell peppers, onions and Monterey Jack cheese included eggs any style, and scrambled worked well. It was supposed to have grilled jalapeños, but if they were included, they might've been chopped up so well they were indistinguishable from the green peppers, and not real hot.

Wayne Doney, the restaurant's general manager, said they should've been in there and that the cooks use fresh, seeded jalapeños. "We order like 5 pounds every other day."

Golden Nest has its house-label hot sauces on each table, both red and green. Doney said brother-owners Sklkim Saliu and Burim "Benny" Saliu get the hot sauce made for them by a Florida company called Hot Sauce Harry's.

Customers choose hash browns or home fries as the skillet's base. It was a generous portion in a stylish bowl and easily shared by two people.

The avocado toast ($13) also could have fed two with its large slices of multigrain toast piled high with ingredients, including pico de gallo and crumbled feta, making it a beautiful, colorful plate of food.

"There's a good amount of avocado," said my friend. "Some places skimp."

Customers pick what kind of egg they want on top, and my friend said the restaurant did a perfect over-medium egg. Her only criticism was that the bread was barely toasted.

The hash browns that came with the dish were perfect: golden, crisp and hot.

A stack of three cinnamon roll pancakes ($13) weren't as decadent as you'd think and still needed a hint of syrup, which came on the side. The fluffy cakes had a nice cinnamon flavor and were topped with a restrained amount of streusel and vanilla icing.

"There are very few things in this world that I think are better than this," said our eighth-grade friend who had asked to review a restaurant with us and has some strong views when it comes to food.

He finished about half of his pancakes, and impressed us by eating the edible purple dendrobium on top. Our server told him he could eat it, and he was up to the challenge.

Doney, the GM, said Golden Nest makes changes to its large, enticing menu every three months or so, and many items on the menu were stamped "coming soon," a marketing tactic that was new to me.

Coming attractions included a smoked salmon Benedict, beef short rib poutine, a steak frittata, a Cali breakfast burrito, salted caramel apple crepes and a yogurt parfait.

The coffee ($3), served in hefty, thick mugs, was reasonably good. We weren't offered refills until the end, but the place was super-busy and none of us needed a second cup.

A glass of orange juice ($5) was delicious and pricey since it's fresh-squeezed in the restaurant, according to Doney.

Golden Nest is strictly first-come, first-served, and its large room is notable for its comfortable turquoise booths and fun nest décor, which included "golden nest" baskets with glowing eggs hanging from the ceiling. Nests also showed up on the walls as sconces.

By the time we were seated, there was a big group spilling into the restaurant and making it hard for the restaurant's robot to get by.

In April, the Salius brothers began testing a robot server in Wauwatosa. A human server takes the order and the "Servi" robot, made by the California company Bear Robotics, brings food and drinks to the table.

We were curious to see the robot in action, and found it particularly useful in a place like Golden Nest, which serves much of its food on long, heavy plates.

As we watched the robot slowly weave through the crowd, patiently waiting when it ran into blockages, my friend said, "it seems gimmicky and dangerous."

But when I talked with Doney recently, he reiterated the problems Golden Nest, like most other restaurants, is having with hiring employees. "People apply, we set an interview and they never show up," he said.

Another problem, Doney said, is seeing that employees get days off. "We can't work them seven days a week."

A sign on the door warns customers of staffing shortages and longer-than-normal wait times. If the robots can help, why not?

Doney said the Sun Prairie restaurant has one robot, and Wauwatosa has two.

Because I entered my email address into the handheld computer for receipt purposes, I got a message from the restaurant the next day with a photo of blood oranges and grapefruit cut in half. "Welcome!" the message said. "We know you have a ton of choices when it comes to eating out, and we're so happy you picked us."

We were happy we picked Golden Nest, too.

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: Golden Nest Location: 2812 Prairie Lakes Drive, Sun Prairie Phone: 608-318-0445 Website: goldennestpancake.com Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily Prices: Benedicts $14 to $18, omelets $13 and $15, crepes $12 and $14, pancakes and French toast $11 to $14, sandwiches and burgers $10 to $15, salads $14 and $15 Noise level: Medium Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Yes Outdoor dining: In warmer weather Delivery: No, but possible in the future Online ordering: No, but can call in orders in Drinks: Four Wisconsin beers on tap, mimosas and Bloody Marys Gluten-free: GF bread and pancakes, can make sandwiches with GF bread Vegetarian offerings: Many Kids menu: No, but can accommodate Reservations: No Parking: Lot Service: Excellent Bottom line: After six weeks, this Sun Prairie restaurant is already a hit with its wide-ranging, well-executed menu and big portions.