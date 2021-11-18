Restaurant review: From a drink at the Caribou Tavern to Zoe's Pizzeria in Waunakee

Diner's scorecard

Restaurant: Zoe's Pizzeria

Location: 604 E. Main St., Waunakee

Phone: 608-849-7900

Website: zoespizzeria.com

Hours: Sunday through Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices: Appetizers $5 to $11.50, pizzas $12.60 to $30, sandwiches $12, salads $5 to $12.25, pastas $10 to $47 for a family size.

Noise level: Low

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes with a ramp on the left side

Outdoor dining: Two tables

Delivery: Yes

Drinks: No alcohol

Gluten-free: GF pizza crust available in 10-inch size

Vegetarian offerings: Many. Vegan options, too.

Kids menu: Yes

Parking: Lot

Service: Fine

Bottom line: Michele and Chris Meyer do good things with pizza — and don't miss the garlic knots.