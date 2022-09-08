Restaurant review: Friendly, approachable Wendigo worth the trip to Stoughton

STOUGHTON — Cale Ryan, who has two restaurants, another business, and four children under 7, said his popular restaurant Wendigo survived the pandemic because of community support, government assistance and the long hours he puts in.

"I work a lot to offset some of the costs," Ryan, 38, said. "We have really talented people, so we do more with a little less."

Before the pandemic, he had five people in the kitchen, now he has three, "making it work," he said.

On a recent visit, everything clicked: the meal quality, the service, the atmosphere. And amazingly, with rising food costs, prices were quite reasonable.

The burrata ($10) felt like the best possible way to start a meal. The Italian cheese, like fresh mozzarella, only softer, was served in two generous balls, with sliced plum steeped in vincotto, a dark, thick Italian sweet wine paste, also used on the plate like a balsamic vinegar. Soft sourdough bread, fennel, hazelnuts, and a smattering of greens completed the dish.

Another winner was the fried tomato po’ boy ($12) with avocado, lettuce and smoked mushrooms, served on a sturdy hoagie roll.

The mac and cheese, made with cavatappi pasta, was an unfortunate side choice. It looked promising but turned out to be strangely bland.

It was Friday, and Wendigo offered fried or baked cod ($15). My friend went with the baked, and the two filets were perfectly cooked and seasoned.

Here, the green bean casserole, with mushrooms and crispy fried onions, was a fantastic side choice. Ryan called it a traditional recipe, "like something your grandma would make."

The excellent coleslaw, which came with the fish, was made with red cabbage and onion and had the right amount of dressing. The tartar sauce was the one weak link. It had a strange taste that I later learned was because they mix in chopped giardiniera from one of the appetizers. "It's kind of trying to be a little different from some places," Ryan said.

I'm all for uniqueness, but here it didn't succeed.

All the sides, including the slaw, were generously served in soup-sized cups.

The Kale, Caesar! ($13) in addition to having a clever name, was a delicious bowl of romaine and mixed greens topped with a singular leaf of kale and crisp fried kale. It had giant sourdough croutons, Sarvecchio cheese and a poached egg.

The homemade apple cider donut cake ($7) with vanilla ice cream, cinnamon and sugar and caramel sauce was OK, but made us wish we had gone with the other choice, a flourless chocolate cake.

Wendigo had an air of refinement even as most of the waitstaff were wearing shorts the night we were there. Vibrant animal art, exposed brick walls, and soothing paint accents made for an inviting room. Vases of daisies and delphiniums brightened each table, and a rack of vinyl records in the back added to the space’s hipness.

A chalkboard prominently hung near the entrance showcased the eight local farmers who supply the restaurant.

Ryan, 38, who opened Wendigo in 2014 with his wife, Caitlin Ryan, said he's often told his prices should be higher. Every time they reprint the menu, he said, they inch prices up, trying to find right blend of being approachable to customers while still being viable.

The restaurant did a strong takeout business early in the pandemic, Ryan said.

"It was definitely very difficult, but Stoughton was actually really incredible with their support. It was the kind of town that was like, 'We're going to go to this restaurant every Wednesday.' 'We're going to get takeout from this restaurant every Thursday,' buying gift certificates, doing everything they could."

He said the restaurant they opened a mile away in 2012 and still run, Famous Yeti's Pizza, flourished during the height of the pandemic, which helped balance the down times for Wendigo.

Right as the pandemic started, the Ryans also began leasing an old banquet hall space with a commercial kitchen 1½ miles away for a project called Kitchen/Folk. It's used by bakers and food truck operators and for holiday markets. Ryan likens it to Madison's FEED Kitchens.

In some Native American folklore, a wendigo is an evil, violent cannibal spirit, and a little sign, "for all beasts great and small," hangs at the host stand when you enter the restaurant.

Ryan said that people responded so well to the monster name with Famous Yeti's that they selected Wendigo for their second restaurant.

"We just like the idea of taking something that's kind of big or scary and making it more approachable. The same with the idea of the food," he said. "When we opened Wendigo, we wanted to do more local, more Wisconsin based, about foraging and hunting and living off the land."

He said people sometimes tell him that they look up images of wendigos and they're terrifying. "And we like to try and take food that might not be as approachable, or something they're not familiar with, and make it a little more friendly, easier to access."

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: Wendigo Location: 121 E Main St., Stoughton Phone: 608-205-2775 Website: wendigostoughton.com Hours: Tuesday through Thursday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Prices: Appetizers $9 to $14, sandwiches $12 to $17, salads $12 and $13, entrées $18 to $23. Noise level: Medium Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Stairs in front, staff will help get wheelchairs up the stairs Outdoor dining: No Delivery: No Drinks: Full bar Gluten-free: Some options, can accommodate Vegetarian offerings: Some, can accommodate Kids menu: No, but plenty of options Reservations: Yes, email wendigoreservations@gmail.com Parking: Street Service: Excellent Bottom line: Everything here clicks, from the meal quality, to the service, to the atmosphere. And prices are quite reasonable.