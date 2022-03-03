Restaurant review: Find plenty of satisfaction at Paco's Tacos

Almost no one calls Celso Xelhua by his first name. Since he was young, people have used his middle name, Paco.

Because he's a fan of tacos and likes the way Paco's Tacos rolls off the tongue, he opened a restaurant of that name in 2016 in Stoughton, but he said business was slow and a lot of his customers worked in Madison.

So, in August 2019, he moved the restaurant to just south of the Beltline on Greenway Cross.

Outside, its snazzy sign is inviting, while inside, a spacious, spotless dining room awaits. Customers order from the kitchen window.

The tacos ($2.99 each) came with chunks of avocado inside, which made them pleasantly creamy. The slow-cooked pork in the al pastor taco was marinated in chilies, spices, pineapple and achiote paste, and the outcome was fantastic. The doubled-up corn tortillas also had cilantro and onions, with mild green and medium-spicy red salsa on the side.

There are 12 other protein choices, and the carnitas featured huge pieces of lean, tender, baked pork that fully filled out the tortillas. A fish taco, with small pieces of tilapia, was also excellent.

A chicken enchilada ($12.49) dinner with refried beans and red rice, had three corn tortillas stuffed with delicious shredded chicken tinga, made with tomatoes and chipotles. On top was a melted mix of Monterey Jack cheese, plus three Mexican cheeses — queso quesadilla, Oaxaca and asadero — tomato and shredded lettuce. It came with a side of sour cream.

Equally enjoyable was the diablo shrimp ($15.99) cooked in a fiery red sauce with sautéed onions and strips of green, yellow and red peppers. It had about 12 medium to large shrimp.

The beans and rice with the enchilada were nothing special, but here helped tone down the heat of the dish, with the sauce giving needed flavor to the rice and beans. Fresh tortillas came on the side.

Paco's guacamole ($7.99) was chunky, with tomato and onion, but bland, and my takeout order came with a big box of chips. Xelhua said he makes the chips every other day and it takes him about an hour.

Lively Mexican music created a festive atmosphere as I waited for my takeout order early one Monday night.

Paco's has a build-your-own taco bar, open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Xelhua said there are a lot of businesses nearby, so the taco buffet makes lunch easier for him and faster for his customers. It's $11.99 for adults, $7.99 for kids 6 to 10 and $5.99 for children 3 to 5. Customers can still order from the menu at lunchtime.

Xelhua, 40, said he has been in the restaurant business for 30 years, starting when he was a child in the city of Puebla, Mexico, about 65 miles southeast of Mexico City.

He moved to Chicago at age 15 with his father and brother and to Madison by himself about 10 months later "for adventure, probably," he said. "Someone told me Madison is different and so I moved."

Xelhua worked at Uno Pizzeria & Grill for about 20 years, 16 of those on the East Side for the only Uno's still in business locally. He spent the last 10 years as kitchen manager.

He said he weathered the pandemic because his landlord deferred his rent during the 3½ months he was closed, and beyond.

Xelhua owes about eight months of back rent, he said. "We're going to sit down and figure out how I'm going to pay him back."

A sign in Spanish on the wall inside the restaurant thoughtfully articulates Xelhua's goal: "Our mission is to create an environment or a food experience that promises and brings personal satisfaction to the customer."

Diners' scorecard Restaurant: Paco's Tacos Location: 1331 Greenway Cross Phone: 608-492-8552 Website: See Facebook Hours: Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Hours are limited because of COVID-19) Prices: Appetizers $3.99 to $10.99, tacos $2.99, burritos $11.99, sandwiches $5.99 to $13.99, soup $3.99, salads $10.99 to $13.99, entrées $9.99 to $13.99. Noise level: Medium Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Yes Outdoor dining: No Delivery: EatStreet and Grubhub Drinks: Beer, wine, margaritas in cans Gluten-free: Can accommodate Vegetarian offerings: A handful Kids' menu: No Parking: Lot Service: Excellent Bottom line: Paco's Tacos does well by its namesake and other items.

