Vaquero Mexican Grill is inexpensive, fast and 100 percent delicious.

It takes the Chipotle and Qdoba model and improves on it by offering more options and not skimping on the meat.

Vaquero, which means cowboy in Spanish, is owned by the same family that opened the wonderful Garibaldi Mexican Restaurant on Butler Street, near the state Capitol, in June 2020. The new place is near East Towne in a former Einstein Bros. Bagels shop. It's next to Wendy's and across from Aldi.

Everything is customizable, and none of the options like guacamole, sautéed bell peppers or sour cream are extra.

I'm partial to the machete ($12.99), which is like a quesadilla, but longer and narrower, and in this case can be stuffed with fillings.

On my first visit, Jovany Francisco, 18, a senior at East High School and the son of owners Felipe Francisco Juan and Patricia Doroteo, took my order and grilled the homemade machete shell with mozzarella cheese inside. I choose pastor, or grilled pork, for the meat, and added rice, corn, jalapenos, onions, guacamole, cilantro and pico de gallo. Pinto and black beans are also options.

No matter how hungry you are, you're unlikely to be able to eat more than half.

On subsequent visits, I've had Vaquero's torta and its reddish-hued cousin, the pambazo, where the bread is dipped in guajillo pepper sauce and grilled. I ordered it with papas con chorizo, or potatoes with sausage, and the filling didn't stand out or have as much flavor as the torta, which I ordered with carnitas, or braised pork that was soaked in its own juice. I added many of the same ingredients which worked so well in the machete, plus queso and shredded lettuce.

Erik Doroteo, Felipe and Patricia's other son, said the excellent bread for the tortas comes from nearby Pan y Pan, next to Pedro's on East Washington Avenue, but they hope to one day bake their own.

My daughter enjoyed Vaquero's huge quesadilla ($10.50) with flavorful asada, or steak. "I don’t know how you can make a better quesadilla than that," she said. It came out of its press golden, but not brown. I added guacamole, which was thin like a sauce.

A birria taco ($3.75), where the meat is cooked for about five hours with guajillo chilis, garlic, onions, tomato and bay leaves, was good, as was a taco with shredded chicken. A bowl ($10.50), as an alternative to anything made with bread or a tortilla, was a great base for adding lots of extra ingredients.

Vaquero's guacamole ($1 as a side) had a substantial kick and both the hot red salsa and the mild green salsa (75 cents each) were fantastic.

Both the tamarindo agua fresca and horchata ($3.99 each for 24 ounces) were refreshing and not overly sweet.

Vaquero's décor includes lots of little potted cacti, an American flag on the wall, and a few TVs. The family and employees wear attractive polo shirts or T-shirts printed with Vaquero and its cowboy logo.

The restaurant opened March 8 and is already drawing big crowds. My first visit was at 8 p.m. on a Saturday when the comfortable room was quiet. Booths line the sides and a patterned banquette down the center adds color.

When I showed up at 7:15 the following Tuesday, there were at least six motorcycles parked in front and inside the line stretched across the dining room. Fortunately, it moved quickly.

My most recent visit was at 4:30 to avoid a wait, and I appreciated how, like the two other times, the only music playing was coming from the kitchen so it wasn't too loud.

After my meal I talked with Felipe, and Jovany translated. Felipe spent 13 years in restaurant kitchens including at the nearby Laredo's East, where he worked his way from dishwasher to head chef, before opening his first restaurant, Garibaldi, which Erik, 20, runs.

Felipe first came to Madison from Santiago Mexquititlan, a small town in the state of Querétaro in Central Mexico, in 1999 since he had a cousin here. He returned to Mexico three years later because of a family emergency, but came back to Madison in 2008.

He said as the main cook, he works at Vaquero 12 hours a day every day "to make sure everything is ready, everything is clean."

Felipe said he's training two cooks and another person to work the line and will eventually take a day or two off regularly. "Right now, it’s a lot of work," he said.

Added Jovany, "He wants the best experience for our customers and for people to enjoy."

That he's done.

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: Vaquero Mexican Grill Location: 3904 E. Washington Ave. Phone: 608-286-1021 Website: Coming soon Hours: Daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., except Sunday until 5 p.m. Prices: Nachos $10.99, quesadillas $10.50, bowls $10.50, burritos $10.75, tacos $3.75, machetes $12.99, pambazos $12.99, gorditas $4.99, tortas $12.99, huaraches $10.99, kids menu $2.99 to $7.99, dessert $4.75 to $8.99 Noise level: Low Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Yes Outdoor dining: Coming soon Delivery: No Online ordering: No Drinks: Planning to serve beer soon Gluten-free: Many options Vegetarian offerings: Lots of options Kids menu: Yes Reservations: No Parking: Good-size lot Service: Excellent Bottom line: Great option for fast, fresh and reasonably priced Mexican food.