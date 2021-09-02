Restaurant review: Elie's Cafe in Monona survives move followed by pandemic

Elie's Café is an authentic throwback diner that provides a comforting bit of nostalgia.

The restaurant not only survived 2020 but also a move from its spot in the Lake Edge Shopping Center on Monona Drive in April 2019, where it made way for Muskellounge and Sporting Club.

The following month, Elie Hodza and her husband, Vebi Hodza, reopened the former Elie's Family Restaurant as Elie's Café on the East Broadway corridor of Monona, in what had been Elie's parents' restaurant, Green Forest.

"We got new landlords over there. The rent went up," Elie said about their original Madison location, which they ran for almost 10 years. "Also, my parents decided to retire from here, so it was good timing."

Elie, 43, and Vebi, 51, worked for Elie's parents, Nick and Nancy Kamberi, before opening their own place.

The Kamberis, immigrants from Macedonia, him in 1969, her in 1976, had operated Green Forest in a truck stop farther down Broadway from 1990 to 2009, when it got displaced by the expansion of Menards. They now help out at Elie's Café.

Elie said her café survived the roughest part of 2020 with regular customers ordering takeout.