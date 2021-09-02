 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Restaurant review: Elie's Cafe in Monona survives move followed by pandemic
0 Comments
alert top story
RESTAURANT REVIEW | ELIE'S CAFE

Restaurant review: Elie's Cafe in Monona survives move followed by pandemic

  • 0

Elie's Café is an authentic throwback diner that provides a comforting bit of nostalgia.

The restaurant not only survived 2020 but also a move from its spot in the Lake Edge Shopping Center on Monona Drive in April 2019, where it made way for Muskellounge and Sporting Club.

The following month, Elie Hodza and her husband, Vebi Hodza, reopened the former Elie's Family Restaurant as Elie's Café on the East Broadway corridor of Monona, in what had been Elie's parents' restaurant, Green Forest.

"We got new landlords over there. The rent went up," Elie said about their original Madison location, which they ran for almost 10 years. "Also, my parents decided to retire from here, so it was good timing."

Elie, 43, and Vebi, 51, worked for Elie's parents, Nick and Nancy Kamberi, before opening their own place.

The Kamberis, immigrants from Macedonia, him in 1969, her in 1976, had operated Green Forest in a truck stop farther down Broadway from 1990 to 2009, when it got displaced by the expansion of Menards. They now help out at Elie's Café.

Elie said her café survived the roughest part of 2020 with regular customers ordering takeout.

Elie's interior

Elie's Cafe has a strong following.

When five of us came for breakfast at 10 a.m. on a recent Sunday, the dining room was crowded, even though it was a beautiful day and customers could have chosen to eat outdoors somewhere else. An hour later, almost every table was filled.

Elie's omelet

Omelets and hash browns receive decent treatment at Elie's. 

Omelets are a strong suit at Elie's. One of my tablemates always asks for his omelets lightly cooked, and I think the others at our table who ordered omelets benefitted from that light touch.

Elie's has three specialty omelets  country, Greek and meat lover's  all in the $10 range. My 3-egg omelet with mozzarella, peppers, onions and mushrooms was $9.69 because you pay for each ingredient you add.

Meat is $1.85, and includes turkey bacon and chorizo. Cheese  American, Swiss, cheddar, pepper jack, mozzarella  is $1, or $1.20 for feta. Peppers, tomatoes and onions are 60 cents. It's $1 for broccoli, jalapenos, black olives, mushrooms or spinach.

The omelets and the hash browns needed salt. I prefer to add my own rather than risk food coming over-salted. The potatoes were nicely grilled, and the toast lightly buttered.

Elie's pancakes

Pancakes, French toast and crepes can be ordered individually or in pairs, with toppings extra.

Pancakes, French toast and crepes can be ordered individually or in pairs, with toppings  apples, strawberries, blueberries, chocolate chips, banana or pecans  an additional $1.99 each.

My friend who prefers sweet over savory breakfasts, asked if the strawberries were fresh, and when she found out they came in more of a fruit sauce, she opted for them plain ($6.10 for two). "They're rubbery more than fluffy," she said, "but at least they're warm."

I tried them and they seemed pretty standard.

Elie's chili

Elie's chili was mostly beans and little meat. 

A bigger disappointment was the chili ($3.95), which turned out to be mostly beans and little meat. I saw the chili arrive at another table with melted cheese on top. That could've helped, but it wasn't mentioned as an option on the menu and I didn't know I'd want it.

Elie's coffee, served in cups with the café's name, was typical diner quality. A fill-up round was brewed slightly stronger, which helped.

Spikeball was on a TV, muted, in the corner. ESPN televises the sport, which is a cross between volleyball and four-square.

Elie's exterior

Elie's Cafe, formerly Elie's Family Restaurant, moved from Monona Drive in Madison to East Broadway in Monona.

Vebi said people come to Elie's for "good food, fresh food. We don't use frozen stuff, not much, maybe just french fries. We try to keep it as fresh as we can."

Elie said her restaurant is successful because she enjoys the work. "I like what I do. I love people. I try to keep it clean. I try to keep a polite staff." 

Read more restaurant news at go.madison.com/restaurantnews.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Woman rescues kitten with spinal cord defect and builds him a wheelchair

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics