Restaurant review: El Sabor de Puebla still killing it after 7 sometimes difficult years

Since opening in 2015, El Sabor de Puebla has become known for its tamales, its mole, and for its many dishes featuring poblano peppers.

El Sabor's stand is a favorite at summer festivals at McPike Park because music lovers can get a meal or just a single taco, tamale, or ear of Mexican street corn.

One of my favorite dishes, first at El Sabor's original Williamson Street location and now on Fourth Street in the shadow of East High School, is the fajitas poblanas chicken ($12.99), with exceptionally flavorful grilled chicken, sautéed poblano peppers, sautéed onions, sweet corn and melted cheese.

It's one of the better Mexican dishes in town and comes with guacamole heavy on onions and tomatoes, plus rice, beans and tortillas.

A friend was happy with his chicken enmoladas ($11.50), which differ from enchiladas in that they're covered with the restaurant's homemade smoky mole sauce. They were made with corn tortillas and came with avocado slices. My friend doesn't eat dairy, so he ordered the dish without cheese or sour cream. The plate also had rice and beans.

My 17-year-old daughter enjoyed a taco ($3) and quesadilla ($5) with carne asada. I tried both and found some of the meat fatty, but like the chicken, the meat had lots of flavor.

Before we ordered, our server brought out fresh, warm chips that were fantastic. Stephanie Olguin Gonzalez, 20, daughter of owner Reyna Gonzalez Torres, said the restaurant doesn't make its own tortillas, but cuts up tortillas and fries them for the chips.

I didn't care for the salsa, which had considerable spice, too much salt, and an unappealing color. Translating for her mother, Stephanie said it's made using jalapeños and tomatillos.

But do make sure you ask for the hot sauce, also made in-house. The green version is particularly good.

For dessert, it's worth ordering the combination cheese flan with triple chocolate cake ($6). Both were moist and complemented each other well.

I also loved El Sabor's hibiscus agua fresca ($3), which had the perfect flavor and sweetness. The horchata rice milk drink ($3) might be too sweet for some, but was fine with me.

On a follow-up visit for takeout, I had the best luck with the burrito poblano with chorizo ($11.50), an enormous flour tortilla packed with poblanos and chorizo, and smothered with a light amount of melted cheese and plenty of the restaurant's excellent mole. It had a small amount of beans and rice inside.

The camarones enchilado ($15.50) was a shrimp dish that had nothing to do with enchiladas. Enchilado means seasoned with chiles, and here, medium shrimp and grilled onions were bathed in a spicy chile morita sauce that helped enliven the rice and beans that came on the side.

Cheese enchiladas ($11.50) made with corn tortillas came covered in mole, like the enmoladas. The menu emphasizes its mole, describing it as "one of the most recognized dishes in Puebla," Reyna's Mexican hometown. El Sabor de Puebla means "A Taste of Puebla."

The menu describes the restaurant's mole as being made from scratch with 19 ingredients, including three types of dried peppers, nuts and chocolate. "Mole becomes a thick, dense sauce with a rich savory-sweet taste," the menu says.

Reyna's brother, Juan Gonzalez Torres, owns Los Abuelos Farley Farm at the Linda and Gene Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability in Verona, where the restaurant's produce comes from when it's in season.

Stephanie, who's a server and cashier at the restaurant, said her mother has run a mini-farmers market in front of the restaurant with Juan's produce for the past three years, but her mother isn't sure if she'll continue it next year.

Since 2013, Reyna has also owned Tamaleria el Poblano, a wholesale tamale business farther east on Dempsey Road. The operation supplies the restaurant, all three Willy Street Co-ops, and some local Mexican markets and taquerias. Stephanie said the Tamaleria makes about 2,000 tamales a week.

The jalapeño and cheese tamales ($2 each) were too spicy for two of the three people I ate the takeout with, but they liked the pork version with red salsa. The tamales had the right masa-to-stuffing ratio and were great covered with El Sabor's hot sauce.

In the past year, El Sabor has been broken into and burglarized three times, and was twice more the victim of an attempted break-in.

Stephanie said the restaurant has also had trouble with students from the neighboring high school, her alma mater, breaking or damaging its tables and chairs out front.

The situation was worse last year and has improved after the restaurant started a policy that all student orders must be taken to go, she said.

Fortunately, the restaurant's beautiful, hand-carved wooden booths, imported from Mexico and installed this summer, haven't been damaged.

The distinctive booths line both sides of the dining room, making it feel more narrow, and also more intimate and cozy.

Another good reason to visit, but there are many.

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: El Sabor de Puebla Location: 305 N. Fourth St. Phone: 608-720-1515 Website: Facebook page Hours: Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Prices: Tacos $2.75 and $3, tamales $2, appetizers $4 to $7.99, taco salads $11 and $12, entrées $9.50 to $15.50, desserts $4 and $6, kids menu $6.99 Noise level: Medium because of some bass-heavy music Credit cards: Accepted, with a 3% service charge applied to all card charges Accessibility: Yes Outdoor dining: A few tables outside in warmer weather Delivery: No Drinks: Beer, mostly Mexican; couple of canned cocktails Gluten-free: Corn tortillas are GF Vegetarian offerings: Many Kids menu: Yes Reservations: No Parking: Small lot Service: Great Bottom line: Delicious, reasonably priced food in a cozy atmosphere thanks to big, new beautifully carved booths.