Chinese restaurants on or near State Street dominate all other cuisines these days.

Eat Xpress, an Asian restaurant that opened March 18 where Paul's Pel'meni was on Gorham Street, makes eight.

Even Mad Seafood Boiler next door, which I'm not including in my tally because it's primarily seafood and sushi, has Chinese owners and serves many of the usual Chinese appetizers.

Eat Xpress stands out from this group with many of its home-cooked dishes made in advance and kept warm on a steam table. Customers choose one entrée for $6.99, two entrées for $9.99, or three entrées for $11.99. All come with soup and rice. An employee takes your order, another fills it and calls your number when it's ready.

Even when the restaurant's busy, it doesn't take long. On a recent rainy Monday, when almost all 30 of the restaurant's seats were occupied for dinner at 6:30, the dishes were continually restocked.

At a time when food prices are high and it's unusual to find a good deal on a restaurant meal, Eat Xpress offers a great value. And the food is outstanding. You can't exactly call it fast food because the meals are served in attractive, sturdy bento boxes instead of disposable containers.

For my three-entrée meal, I chose the mapo tofu; eggs and tomatoes; and braised cabbage, even though it was more of a side.

The soft, silky tofu was in a bright red, oily sauce and had some chili pepper highlights, as did the braised cabbage, which I am now obsessed with. It was also slightly oily, but that's what made it so delicious.

The eggs with tomato were equally good, and like the cabbage, had a subtle, enjoyable flavor.

The soup, which the woman who took my order called egg and seaweed, tastes a lot better after it's had time to cool. It's an excellent version of egg drop soup, and was welcome on a chilly spring day.

Co-owner James Min Jiang said the soup changes weekly, adding that the egg and seaweed is very popular.

James said the restaurant has 45 entrées and he puts out 12 each day. Everything has gone over well, he said, with the pork belly, ribs and beef brisket his biggest sellers. The fried chicken breasts looked tempting to me, too.

My introduction to Eat Xpress was for carryout, and because the restaurant doesn't have a website yet, I looked on one of the third-party sites to find the menu, and called in my order.

Most notable was that the veggie pho ($9.99) came in a container with a top compartment that separated the noodles from the broth. The soup had great flavor and included tofu and an uncommon assortment of vegetables such as king oyster mushrooms and seafood mushrooms, which look like enoki mushrooms, tomatoes, bok choy and bean sprouts. The rice noodles were fantastic.

James is also co-owner of the ambitious Global Market & Food Hall near East Towne Mall, and said that's where he gets his noodles. He said he doesn't have space in the restaurant to make all the appetizers he serves there, so he gets some of them from Dumpling House, one of his market vendors.

The dim sum, as James calls them, or "pastry," as the menu board refers to them, include the incredible scallion pancakes ($3.25), which are flaky and crispy and could serve as a model for all others, and the pork chive dumplings ($10.99 for 10), impressively plump and packed with the promised pork and chives.

The homemade Fuzhou fish balls ($8.99) came in a container of broth, and are named for the Fuzhou province of China, where they originated. Made with fish paste, the balls were formed like meatballs around minced pork. They were new to me and quite successful.

I've been a fan of shumai since childhood and what Eat Xpress spells siu mai ($6.99 for four) were vastly different from any others I've had. Made from ground pork and vegetables, but no shrimp, they were about the size of the fish balls. The dumpling wrapper barely clung to what is usually a filling, but here was bursting out. These were also prepared in-house.

James is also a former co-owner of the excellent Chen's Dumpling House nearby on State Street, and has experience managing World Buffet restaurants.

He owns Eat Xpress with his wife, Amanda Chen, and other partners, whom he said have a small share. James said his wife came up with the name Eat Xpress.

James said at first he closed on Tuesdays, but heard from students that they wanted the restaurant to stay open that day. So, he's been closing on Saturdays. "I guess it's Saturdays (that) not that many people cared about us," he said.

He uses some third-party delivery apps, and said just through Ricepo, which caters to Asian students, he does 50 to 100 orders a day. "Most Chinese student, they know we do traditional Chinese food."

Wait until the rest of campus catches on.

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: Eat Xpress Location: 203 W. Gorham St. Phone: 608-301-6741 Website: Coming soon Hours: Sunday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Closed Saturday. Prices: Appetizers $4.99 to $11.99, pho $9.99 to $11.99, entrées $6.99 to $11.99, braised dishes $3.99 to $6.99 Noise level: Medium Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Yes, but only one low table. Most of the seating is at high counters. Outdoor dining: No Delivery: Through third-party apps Online ordering: Yes, through apps Drinks: No alcohol Gluten-free: No Vegetarian offerings: A few Kids menu: No Reservations: Yes Parking: Street parking Service: Good Bottom line: One of the best places in Madison to get quick, inexpensive, delicious, traditional Chinese food.