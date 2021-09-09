Restaurant review: D'Vino is 'of wine' and so much more

Maniaci said the first Saturday of the month at Woof’s is country night, and the night we were in, he realized later the music was too loud.

The seven outdoor tables at D’Vino were spaced well, except for ours where there was a party of two so close we could hear every word they said. They also brought their dog, as did a Woof’s customer on the other side of us. The dogs were generally well behaved, but barked when other dogs went by.

My friends were unconcerned with the chaos around us. “Downtown’s hopping again,” one of them said.

The restaurant was originally going to be called Dino-Vino until Maniaci said he got a letter from a lawyer for Eno Vino in the AC Hotel nearby telling him if he used that name they would sue.

D’Vino, which means “of wine,” had its already delayed opening on March 3, 2020, and closed temporarily 10 days later due to the pandemic.

Maniaci said he started doing takeout a week after that, and ran the operation by himself until he was able to expand his outdoor dining under the city’s Streatery program that summer.