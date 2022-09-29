Restaurant review: Dude, go to Borough for truffle mac and cheese, avoid grilled Caesar

The Borough Beer Company & Kitchen picks up where Rockhound Brewing Company, an early pandemic casualty, left off.

Best practices at Borough include ordering the truffle mac and cheese and avoiding the grilled Caesar salad.

The new brewpub and restaurant, which opened on Park Street on July 1, has perfected mac and cheese ($14).

Its version doesn’t play around. It has cavatappi pasta, truffle oil, the right mix of flavorful cheese — gruyere, aged white cheddar, Parmigiano Reggiano — and importantly, toasted panko on top.

We asked for a side order, and got a half order ($7), which was plenty big.

Rivaling that dish during one recent dinner was the salmon BLT ($16) with a thick fish filet, bacon, herbed mayo, tomato and romaine lettuce on sourdough bread.

The peach butter grilled cheese ($12) was a creative way to liven up a simple sandwich, with the peach butter adding just the right sweetness. My 17-year-old daughter wasn’t as into it, saying the peach butter didn’t meld right with the aged white cheddar. It came on the same sourdough.

Both sandwiches arrived ready for Instagram, the halves stacked on top of each other, garnished with two delicious, sweet, crisp gherkins, or mini pickles, on a wooden spear stabbed through the sandwiches.

Each sandwich came with a side of thin fries served in a stylish metal canister. The fries were fine, but nothing special.

Blistered shishito peppers ($11) to start were great, sprinkled with everything (but the bagel) seasoning and served with a charred half lemon and a side of particularly strong green goddess dressing.

The one misfire was the grilled Caesar salad ($11). I'd never seen it on a menu, and when I looked it up later, I found lots of links, including a Gordon Ramsey "Kitchen Nightmares" video from seven years ago.

I had no idea that grilling lettuce was a thing and has been for years. The lettuce was limp, not charred. It wasn’t exactly a nightmare, but it wasn’t a success, either.

The restaurant was about half full on a recent Friday night, and everything came out quickly, except all at the same time.

I did get a few minutes' head start on a flight of three, 5-ounce beers ($8), all proprietary Borough beers made through a partnership with Delta Beer Lab. The beers are brewed at Delta, just south of the Beltline off Rimrock Road.

The Drake pale ale (5% ABV), named after Borough's cross street, was excellent, but I wasn’t as high on the Crucial Z’s Czech Pilsner (4.8% ABV) or the Roli Soli hazy IPA (6.1% ABV), only because I'm not into either of those styles of beer.

Gaston Solis, an operating partner at Borough, and Tim "Pio" Piotrowski, the owner and brewmaster at Delta Beer Lab, developed the three beers together, Solis said. He said by the end of the year he hopes to brew the beers in-house.

Solis, 34, was for 3½ years the general manager of Augie's Tavern, which is connected to The Edgewater's Statehouse restaurant. He also spent 10 years at the former Brocach Irish Pub on the Square and the former Monroe Street Brocach in various roles, including manager and partner.

Borough's chef, Artemio Mariscal, previously worked at the Madison Club and Brocach on the Square.

The brewpub is largely owned by Joe McCormick, of JD McCormick Properties, the developer of the mixed-use apartment building Borough is in, called The Dude Abodes apartments. It's a riff on "the dude abides" line from the movie "The Big Lebowski," in which Jeff Bridges' character is known as The Dude.

Solis said he was talking to some of his brewpub partners about how Madison has such great neighborhoods. One of them had just returned from New York City, so they came up with the name Borough, and are using it to "celebrate everything Madison has to offer with our own little neighborhood brand," Solis said.

The Borough space is casual, but with a high-end feel. The plastic greenery on the walls works particularly well, as do the suspended shelves above the bar that hold liquor bottles.

The music over the sound system was uncomfortably loud at first, and it was either adjusted halfway into our meal or I adjusted.

Dude, with mac and cheese this good, it's easy to overlook even major distractions.

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: The Borough Beer Company & Kitchen Location: 444 S. Park St. Phone: 608-467-2843 Website: theboroughmadison.com Hours: Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to midnight, Saturday 9 a.m. to midnight, Sunday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. The kitchen is open until 9 p.m. on weeknights and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Prices: Appetizers $8 to $18, taco plates $12 to $17, sandwiches $14 to $18, salads $11 to $15, entrées $14 to $29, dessert $8 and $9 Noise level: Loud because of music on the sound system Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Yes Outdoor dining: Yes, four tables for 20 seats Delivery: No Online ordering: Can order online for pickup Drinks: Full bar Gluten-free: GF buns, can adjust any menu item Vegetarian offerings: A handful; can accommodate Kids menu: Yes Reservations: Yes Parking: Street parking, and also about 15 spaces in back parking lot Service: Great Bottom line: Casual, but with an upscale feel, and food elevated above most brewpub fare.