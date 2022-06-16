Restaurant review: Don't miss Donfather and spicy chicken po' boy at Stadium Takeout

Stadium Takeout, which opened last October on Monroe Street, across from Camp Randall Stadium, specializes in authentic Chicago Italian beef sandwiches.

It also offers a sandwich all Italian beef lovers should try: The Donfather ($12.49), named for the owner, Don Woods, which dresses up a tall stack of premium Vienna Italian beef with mozzarella and provolone, and stuffs it inside a Stella’s Spicy Cheese Bread roll. It all comes together spectacularly.

The young man who took my order at the counter asked if I wanted the sandwich dry, dipped, or with au jus on the side. I went with dipped and that was great. He also asked if I wanted sweet or hot peppers, but didn’t say it would be 75 cents extra. I asked for a mix of both and it, too, worked well and was worth the upcharge.

Stella’s bun, from the iconic local bakery, was why I went with this sandwich and it certainly elevated it.

The spicy chicken po’ boy ($10.99) is equally good. It was as spicy as promised and had big chunks of tender, sautéed garlic chicken, jalapeños, provolone, lettuce, tomato, sautéed red bell peppers, and mayo on a long, soft French roll. It was another fantastic mix of ingredients.

The bread was also soaked, which I didn’t expect. Woods said it comes out juicy from some of the olive oil, jalapeño pepper mix and garlic butter cooked with the chicken.

I tried to order boneless chicken wings, but ended up with eight regular wings ($10.49), which were deep-fried but not breaded. They come tossed with a choice of sauce. I picked honey garlic and jalapeño mango from the long list and the combination was unbeatable. I was offered ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side, but it was hardly necessary.

The wings were fine, and I thought boneless wings ($8.99) would be better until I went back the following week to try them. They were basically well-breaded chicken nuggets with some small pieces that were almost all breading. I got the same two sauces, this time on the side, and preferred the honey garlic.

A pizza puff ($4.69) was excellent and not at all greasy. You can get it with either pepperoni or tiny pieces of sausage.

Mini corn dogs ($7.49) came 12 to an order. The bite-size, slightly sweet corn dogs, like the pizza puff, come from a distributor, but serve as a well-prepared snack. Honey mustard sauce on the side was a good choice.

On a recent rainy Monday for lunch, most of the tables were full. Woods said the space is 1,100 square feet, and can seat 10 to 15 people depending on the configuration. The main wall has a painting of Bucky Badger aggressively busting through, one paw holding a sandwich.

Woods, 45, who is known as “Don the Barber” and has been cutting hair for 21 years, opened Stadium Takeout next to Faded Club, the barber shop he has owned for almost three years.

The restaurant is in the former home of Lorraine’s, and before that, New Orleans Take-Out. Woods started out on weekends only and went to seven days a week in March when his brother, Derrick, 37, moved to Madison from Eau Claire to help run the place.

Woods said Derrick is a co-owner. Between the barber shop and the restaurant, Woods said he works 14-hour days, seven days a week.

“Sleep, work, sleep, work,” he said. “But it doesn’t feel like work. I enjoy doing it, so it makes it easier.”

Half of Woods’ body is covered with tattoos, including on his neck and the side of his face. “I still have a lot of real estate left on my legs,” said Woods, who added that he plans on getting more.

Speaking of getting more, anyone who tries the Donfather or the spicy chicken po’ boy will soon be making plans to return to Stadium Takeout.

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: Stadium Takeout Location: 1517 Monroe St. Phone: 608-286-1992 Website: stadiumtakeout.com Hours: Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Prices: Appetizers $3.49 to $13.99, wings $8.99 to $48.99, sandwiches $7.49 to $12.99 Noise level: Medium Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: There's a front stoop Outdoor dining: No, but seating at the park across the street Delivery: Through third-party apps, best accessed through the restaurant's website Drinks: No alcohol Gluten-free: Wings Vegetarian offerings: No Kids menu: Many items children like Parking: Street parking Service: Good Bottom line: Great sandwiches and service from a tiny shop on Monroe Street.

Read restaurant news at go.madison.com/restaurantnews

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.