Thao Nuon opened Diamond's Cafe a year ago on Gilman Street off State Street, and the Southeast Asian restaurant is particularly noteworthy for its banh xeo, which the menu describes as crepe tacos.

Whether you can get them or not, though, depends on who's working.

I urge you to keep returning until you can try them. They're unusually good. But even if they're not available, it's hard to order badly in the small restaurant carved out from the enormous former Koi Sushi. Sookie's Veggie Burgers is in the bigger part of the space.

Nuon was working by himself, cooking and serving, one Friday night when my friend tried to order the banh xeo. Nuon said only the woman who works with him can make them and she wasn't around.

Still, everything we ordered was delicious, starting with the chicken satay skewers ($7.95). The meat was plentiful, tender, juicy and covered with a dark sauce and chopped cilantro for a wonderful effect.

Two spring rolls ($7.95) were fresh not fried, and the contents were simple: bean sprouts, carrot, cilantro and scallions wrapped in rice paper and served with a fantastic spicy peanut sauce.

Nuon said his kitchen is too small to make his own dumplings, so an order of five pot stickers ($7.95) wasn't homemade. It was hard to tell how they were prepared, but when I talked to Nuon later he said he steams then grills them so the bottoms are crispy. My only complaint was that the house-made soy sauce was extremely salty.

The curry soup ($13.95 with chicken) was outstanding and came out bubbling hot in a handsome, heavy stone bowl, making quite an impression. The broth was made with lemongrass, galangal, coconut milk and Thai chilis, and had potatoes, onions and carrots. It was served with rice.

Nuon's Khmer-style pho ($13.95 with beef) was comforting on a chilly day. The cloudy broth came in a huge bowl with lots of meat, most of it tender. In Vietnamese restaurants, bean sprouts, jalapenos, cilantro and green onions will usually come on a separate plate. Here, there was some sweet Thai basil, scallions, bean sprouts and lime in it, and that was OK.

The pad Thai ($12.95 with chicken) was fine, but hardly noteworthy. The beautiful plate of noodles had a tiny smattering of peanuts, egg, carrots, bean sprouts, scallions, zucchini, and red, yellow and green peppers.

As I said, the main thing to get at Diamond's is the banh xeo crepe tacos ($14.95), as they are described on the menu. I was able to order them when I returned on a Saturday for lunch.

The woman Nuon referenced on my first visit was actually Chanda, his fiancée, who didn't want me to use her last name. She was working alone and said she's the one who can make the crepes.

She spent the last month in her native Cambodia, she said, adding, "People have been waiting for them."

Nuon called Chanda the mastermind behind the banh xeo, which have more in common with crepes than tacos.

The plate held two enormous crepes folded over like some omelets are. They looked like they were made with eggs because of their yellowish color, but Chanda told me they're made with flour, and the color comes from tamarind. They were filled with beans sprouts, onions, and a pork/chicken mixture.

Chanda brought a side platter of lettuce, cucumbers and cilantro that was critical to the show-stopping dish. The thin sweet-sour sauce in a separate cup imparted a little heat. Chanda later told me she learned to cook the crepes from her mother when she was 10.

Customers pay at the register, where there was a big dish of individually wrapped classic guava hard candies.

A wall-mounted TV was tuned to basketball at high volume on both of my visits. Both times there were also loud thumping noises coming from upstairs. The restaurant can seat 35, and the tight booths promote togetherness.

In 2016, Nuon opened Angkor Wat, Khmer and Thai Cuisine, on Park Street in what had been Inka Heritage. It lasted less than a year.

Nuon, 60, who said he's been in the restaurant business for 46 years, speaks Thai, Lao, Khmer and English. He has worked as a translator, and was once a chef at Imperial Garden in Middleton.

He was born in a mountainous part of Cambodia that borders Laos and Vietnam. He left home in 1975 and lived in a refugee camp on the border of Cambodia and Thailand for two years. It was there that he learned to make pho.

His father, an officer in the Cambodian army, was killed by the Khmer Rouge regime, which ruled Cambodia for four years and was responsible for one of the 20th century's worst mass killings and the deaths of as many as 2 million people.

"It was a hard time, bad time, and now I’m here," Nuon said.

In 1977, he left for Thailand, and in 1979, he moved to Madison with his mother and siblings.

Nuon graduated from McFarland High School in 1981 and moved to Portland, Oregon. But he said he didn’t like it, so he took an Amtrak back and has lived here since.

"Work hard and keep smiling and eat the right food," Nuon told me shortly after he opened Diamond's in February 2022.

So much of what's right can be found at his unassuming little cafe.

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: Diamond's Cafe Location: 260 W. Gilman St. Phone: 608-298-7525 Website: diamonds.cafe Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, except Monday when it's pick-up only at night Prices: Appetizers $7.95 to $15.95, banh mi sandwich $8.95 and $10.95, soup $12.95 to $15.95, entrées $11.95 to $14.95 Noise level: Loud TV tuned to sports on two recent visits Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Yes Outdoor dining: Hopefully sidewalk cafe in a couple of months Delivery: Through third-party apps Online ordering: Yes through Clover Drinks: Full bar Gluten-free: Can accommodate Vegetarian offerings: A few, just ask. Can customize. Kids menu: Can accommodate Reservations: If more than 10 people Parking: Street, nearby ramp Service: Excellent Bottom line: Seek out Diamond's Cafe for its banh xeo, described on the menu as crepe tacos.