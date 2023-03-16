Chances are you've never heard of Diane’s Delicious Diner, even though it's one of the best places in Madison for an elegant lunch.

That's because it's hidden in Madison Area Technical College's Truax Campus and run by the school's culinary students with meal service at noon on Tuesday and Thursdays.

Reservations need to be made online and are now being taken for April 18 and April 20. The restaurant will take some walk-ins if there's space.

Students are divided into two groups. One group is in the kitchen cooking on Tuesdays and while the other provides front-of-house service. The script gets flipped on Thursdays.

When I ate there one recent Tuesday, the food and the service were excellent, and the three-course meal was worth every bit of the prix-fixe price of $25 plus tip.

The culinary school's program director Kevin McGuinnis, who also teaches, oversees the students and ensures a high-level experience with three distinct menus each semester. The menus usually run for three weeks at a time.

The room, with big windows looking out into the college's atrium area, has its tables spaced out nicely, with white linen tablecloths and black cloth napkins. A monitor in the dining room shows what's happening in the kitchen.

On my recent visit I was pleased to see an entirely Creole/Cajun menu with a choice of one each of two starters, two entrées and two desserts.

I wasn't interested in either appetizer: the oyster po' boy with cornmeal fried oysters, rémoulade, tasso ham and frisée on a French roll; or the Cajun duo, a boudin ball with pork, chicken liver and rice, and blackened gator, served with maque choux corn, bell peppers, onions and okra.

The main dishes, gumbo and shrimp étouffée, both sounded great and I asked my engaging server if I could order the étouffée as my main and the gumbo as a starter. He consulted with his instructor and was able to swing it.

The gumbo had a rich flavor and was packed with tender chicken and slices of andouille sausage. White rice was served in the center with scallions for a nice aesthetic effect. The deep, contemporary bowl it was served in added to the experience.

My server, Devvin Thomas, who doubled as the host, pointed out the filé powder on the table for the gumbo and said it was just ground sassafras. It served as a nice addition.

The étouffée was even better than the gumbo and also attractively presented, with a mound of white rice in the center and five well-grilled, delicious shrimp surrounding it. It didn't have much sauce, but what it did have was subtle and flavorful. A healthy portion of rice and beans with chunks of pork was served in a separate dish.

Dessert was either beignets, fried dough with powdered sugar, caramel and chocolate sauces, or Cajun pineapple cake, which is what I chose. The extremely soft cake got texture from its pecan and coconut glaze, and there were little pieces of pineapple in the cake and on the plate. The homemade praline ice cream it was served with went overboard with the pralines.

The meal came with coffee, raspberry iced tea, or a nonalcoholic drink they called a "twist" and was apple and orange juice mixed with Sprite. It was popular at the next table and served in beautiful glasses garnished with orange and lime.

Diane’s Delicious Diner is named after Diane Ballweg, a longtime local philanthropist who donated money to help the program grow.

Food is prepared by students in the program's second-year culinary lab. First-year culinary lab students also sell food, but in a small outlet outside the dining room in the hallway. McGuinnis call it the Culinary Express. "It enables them to prep food at a professional level," he said.

The Culinary Express sells food to students, staff and the public for $6 a plate from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays this semester.

During peak COVID, when the program couldn't sell its food, students would pack up 30 to 40 portions and send them to The River Food Pantry, which would use it for staff and volunteer meals. "It was good to be able to give that food a home during COVID," McGuinnis said.

My brother volunteered at the River then and occasionally brought the food home to share with me. We were both blown away, so when I learned about Diane's Delicious Diner, I was eager to go.

In 1999, I reviewed the Gourmet Dining Room at Madison Area Technical College, as it was known then, and found it to be hit or miss. I was glad to discover that things have changed a lot in the ensuing years. Now it is a pure hit.

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: Diane’s Delicious Diner at Madison Area Technical College Location: 1701 Wright St. Phone: 608-246-6368 Website: madisoncollege.edu/about/community/facilities/dining Hours: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday Prices: $25 for three-course meal Noise level: Low Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Yes Reservations: Necessary Gluten-free: Can accommodate Vegetarian: Can accommodate with vegetarian and vegan food Drinks: No alcohol Parking: Diners get instructions before visit Service: Excellent Bottom line: One of Madison's best lunch spots helps culinary students learn.