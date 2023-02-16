Why is Dave's Hot Chicken the hottest thing in fast food?

In a market crowded with chicken sandwiches, Dave's sets itself apart with a crisp, wonderful breading seasoned in accordance with one of seven heat levels, from no spice to "reaper."

Last spring, Dave's Hot Chicken, founded in Los Angeles in 2017, was named the nation's fastest-growing restaurant based on a study conducted by the food-service research company Technomic.

After giving the first Madison Dave's a month to settle into its spot just east of East Towne Mall, I tried Dave's chicken slider and immediately understood the restaurant's meteoric rise.

The chicken breast in my slider ($6.69) was hot (temperature-wise) and a perfect "medium" spice-wise. It was plump, juicy and tasty with ends that stuck out from the soft, tender bun on both sides. The breading was drizzled with sauce, and extra came in a small cup and was helpful for those protruding ends.

Dave's sauce, which is like a chipotle mayo with a bit of sweetness, is Dave's answer to the Chick-fil-A or Raising Cane's sauce, all of which do the trick.

The slider had pickle slices and a smattering of the restaurant's excellent kale slaw, which is also a must as a side.

You get a good-sized portion for $3.49. Small pieces of kale tone down the cabbage, with the kale flavor not standing out. The cabbage wasn't real crisp, but somehow that didn't detract from the slaw's greatness. And the dressing was surprisingly light and not overly creamy.

The remarkably crispy crinkle-cut fries ($3.49) are another must-have for the same price. They had lots of texture and were nicely seasoned. Mine came in a two-slider deal for $13.99.

The only disappointment was the mac & cheese ($3.49), which I thought was a nice option to have until I tried it and discovered how bland it was. Big elbow noodles were bathed in a cheese sauce with little character.

My 17-year-old daughter and her friend were perfectly happy with the mac & cheese, which is a good option for younger kids, too.

They were also enthusiastic about the slider. "It’s a very good product," said my daughter.

My biggest complaint is that the restaurant, which sells chicken tenders in addition to sliders, doesn't also offer grilled versions of these items.

News just came out that Chick-fil-A is test marketing a version of its sandwich with breaded cauliflower instead of chicken. It's still not a healthy option since it's deep fried. Why these chains can't include at least one healthy choice is mystifying.

The Madison Dave’s Hot Chicken opened Jan. 12 in a remodeled Hardee's. Ron Stokes, president and chief operating officer for Milwaukee-based Roaring Fork Restaurant Group, said he's opening 17 Dave's restaurants, including three in Madison.

Madison's second Dave's should open around Memorial Day at Gammon and Mineral Point roads next to City Barbeque and MOD Pizza on the West Side, he said, with a third likely near the UW-Madison campus within the next two years.

Stokes said there are now 108 Dave's, including restaurants in Canada and in the Middle East, and that Dave's has commitments of about 800 restaurants in the United States.

In Madison, the drive-thru is not open yet for cars, but is being used as an online order pickup and by third-party delivery drivers, Stokes said.

Since tipping is everywhere these days, it makes sense that fast food workers be included, yet Dave's is the first fast-food place where I've gotten a screen with a tip prompt.

You can choose to eat in and get your food in baskets on trays, or get the food packaged to go. I liked how stickers on the paper lining the basket identified which sandwiches had which heat level.

Four friends, including Dave Kopushyan, a chef trained in Thomas Keller’s (of French Laundry fame) restaurant group, started Dave’s Hot Chicken as a popup stand in a Hollywood Boulevard parking lot.

They promoted their chicken on Instagram, and two nights later the food website Eater Los Angeles ran a story, "East Hollywood's New Late-Night Hot Chicken Stand Might Blow Your Mind," touching off a hot chicken frenzy.

That excitement shows no sign of waning. Put me down for mind blown.

Diners Scorecard Restaurant: Dave's Hot Chicken Location: 4814 Annamark Drive Phone: 608-421-5272 Website: daveshotchicken.com Hours: Daily 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Prices: Sliders $6.69, tenders $4.69, kale slaw $3.49, mac & cheese $3.49, fries $3.49, cheese fries $4.99, milkshakes $3.99 and $4.99 Noise level: Low Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Yes Outdoor dining: In warmer weather Delivery: Through third-party apps Online ordering: Yes, on Dave's website Drinks: Beer, milkshakes Gluten-free: No Vegetarian offerings: Sides Kids menu: Side tenders and mac & cheese Parking: Large lot Service: Great Bottom line: Dave's Hot Chicken makes a darn good sandwich, and the fries and kale slaw are must-haves, too.