Restaurant review: Cottage Cafe hits the spot with well-executed breakfast basics

I was surprised he felt that way because my other friend and I were perfectly satisfied. We had walked to the restaurant from the hungry friend's house, but it was only about a mile so we hadn't worked up too big an appetite.

The friend who ordered the Big Breakfast pointed out that at least his waffle came with real whipped cream. "I'm not so sure of that," he said.

Stolarik, looking at the container during a recent phone conversation, clarified that it was "whipped topping."

"People just love it," he said.

The waffle, my friend said, was airy and crispy, his favorite of the three items that came in his meal. Stolarik said a malted barley extract is mixed into the batter.

Also nice and light was a single pancake ($3.29). Fluffy and as big as a dinner plate, it was served with two paper cups of whipped butter.

What aren't light and airy are the restaurant's scrambled eggs, which don't have a scrambled quality, but are flat, almost like a crepe or an omelet with no filling.

They seemed like they were cooked on a flat-top grill, and Stolarik confirmed that. He said customers who want them soft can request that.