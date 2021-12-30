Restaurant review: Cottage Cafe hits the spot with well-executed breakfast basics

Cottage Café is a bustling, old-school diner that hits the spot with well-executed breakfast basics.
What's more, servers make sure coffee cups are frequently topped off and never neglected.
Another reason to visit this 40-year-old East Side staple off Cottage Grove Road is that even though both rooms were full when I was there, I could still hear my tablemates above the hubbub.
A sign posted on the wall in the main dining room asks customers to be courteous of others by silencing their phones, using earbuds when listening to music, TV/videos, or playing games, and to go outside to talk on the phone.
Seems reasonable. Owner Bryan Stolarik said the restaurant can occasionally get noisy and he put up the sign after having problems with some people watching loud videos. When tables had to be six feet away due to health department rules it was less of an issue, he said. The Dane County public health order that required the physical distancing expired in early June.
I saw no such problems on two recent visits.
The restaurant's coffee, served in Cottage Café mugs, was smooth and of high quality for a diner.
Krab cakes Benedict ($8.49) from the Sunday specials board had thick, crisp crab cakes that my companion wished had been pan fried or grilled instead of deep fried, but were otherwise delicious, topped with over easy eggs, and smothered with hollandaise. The hash browns on the side were non-greasy and perfectly cooked.
The chorizo scrambler ($6.99), another special, wasn't a traditional scrambler, but a layer of eggs over hash browns with plenty of chorizo on top and a smattering of cheese. Lightly buttered toast came on the side.
It wasn't much different from the Cottage Plater ($7.59), with a base of hash browns and a choice of ham, sausage or bacon, also topped with a cheese blend. Customers can request Swiss, cheddar or a Mexican mix. It also came with toast.
My friend enjoyed her Big Breakfast ($7.29), a classic diner order, with two eggs, choice of potato, meat and toast. She got over-easy eggs and four strips of bacon, but said she only needed two. She deemed her meal "really good."
Another friend ordered the malted waffle breakfast ($8.29) topped with cherry sauce for an extra 75 cents. It was served with a separate plate that had two eggs and a choice of meat (in his case, a sausage patty).
He said he thought the meal would be more filling, adding, "I could eat the same meal again."
I was surprised he felt that way because my other friend and I were perfectly satisfied. We had walked to the restaurant from the hungry friend's house, but it was only about a mile so we hadn't worked up too big an appetite.
The friend who ordered the Big Breakfast pointed out that at least his waffle came with real whipped cream. "I'm not so sure of that," he said.
Stolarik, looking at the container during a recent phone conversation, clarified that it was "whipped topping."
"People just love it," he said.
The waffle, my friend said, was airy and crispy, his favorite of the three items that came in his meal. Stolarik said a malted barley extract is mixed into the batter.
Also nice and light was a single pancake ($3.29). Fluffy and as big as a dinner plate, it was served with two paper cups of whipped butter.
What aren't light and airy are the restaurant's scrambled eggs, which don't have a scrambled quality, but are flat, almost like a crepe or an omelet with no filling.
They seemed like they were cooked on a flat-top grill, and Stolarik confirmed that. He said customers who want them soft can request that.
A cup of chili ($2.49), meanwhile, had great flavor and was served super hot. It had the right mix of beans, meat and tomato and left a spicy aftertaste. "You can tell it’s been simmering for hours," my companion said.
Stolarik later told me they brown the meat, then sauté the vegetables, add spices and tomato, and finish with the beans. "Total time is usually under two hours."
In 2004, Stolarik bought the restaurant from owners Bill and Jeanne Mawbey.
Stolarik, 61, who was born and raised in Waukegan, Illinois, didn't have a restaurant background when he took over the restaurant, but said he had been in the service industry most of his life. He managed Spartan Bowl, a bowling alley in McFarland, where he has lived for 35 years. He also worked for Pepsi and in construction. "So, a little bit of everything," he said.
The restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch 362 days a year, only closing on Thanksgiving, Easter and Christmas. Breakfast is served until the restaurant closes at 2 p.m., and Stolarik estimates that 85% of his customers eat breakfast, not lunch.
During the week, the diner serves 200 to 225 people a day and on Saturday and Sunday it's more like 275 to 300, he said.
At the start of the pandemic Stolarik said Cottage Café was closed for 70 days. He used the time to do a deep clean of the restaurant. He also remodeled the bathrooms with his son. A bit of government COVID-19 relief funding helped him keep it going, he said.
So did all the fans of Cottage Café. They are legion and it's easy to see why.
The 15 best-reviewed restaurants in the Wisconsin State Journal from 2021
Daisy Cafe & Cupcakery
Wonderstate Coffee
The Hilltop
Takara Sushi Station
The Harvey House
Oliva
Villa Tap
Kettle Black Kitchen
Marigold Kitchen
International Catering Collective
D'Vino
Marquette Hotel Cafe
Hone
Ancora Cafe + Bakery
Louisianne's Etc.
Read restaurant news at go.madison.com/restaurantnews