Restaurant review: Conveyor-belt sushi provides a thrill at Takara Sushi Station
Restaurant review: Conveyor-belt sushi provides a thrill at Takara Sushi Station

Takara Sushi Station, which opened Aug. 1 on Whitney Way, is Madison's first conveyor-belt sushi restaurant and it's an absolute blast.

Booths line both sides of the two sushi belts, and small plates go by the tables at a good clip. It's like a buffet that comes to you.

After a dinner that included a few fumbles, I realized it helps to be seated on the side of the booth where you can see the plates coming at you instead of going by you.

Takara Sushi Station conveyor belt

Takara Sushi Station is like a buffet that brings the sushi to customers on a conveyor belt.

Also, it's easier to be a party of two than a party of four, where the people on the inside would be responsible for all the plate procurement. Maybe the best way to handle that with a larger group is to trade off the prime spots.

A friend and I visited on a Thursday night when only one side of the restaurant was open. Owner Jeannie Ni said she opens both sides on weekend nights when the restaurant is busier. She calls the conveyor belt a "convertible train," while the takeout menu refers to it as "rotary sushi."

Takara Sushi Station interior

Takara Sushi Station has been totally remodeled from the former Takara Japanese restaurant.

My friend, who ordered off the menu instead of getting the $30.99 all-you-can-eat conveyor belt option, had the better vantage point and had to grab a couple of the plates I flubbed.

Takara nigiri

Nigiri comes by sparingly on the conveyor belt.

The multicolored plates with their plastic lids showed nice variety, but it wasn't until I was done eating that I began seeing a few offers of nigiri, the oval-shaped mounds of rice with raw fish, in this case tuna or salmon, and in one instance eel, draped over the rice.

The small plates mostly held roll slices, with one or two pieces per plate. All of them were appealing. None were super simple and none were elaborate specialty roll slices with fish roe and sauces. They were somewhere in the middle, and that was fine.

Takara roll with mock crab

A sushi roll topped with mock crab.

Some were topped with tuna or salmon, others had beautifully ripe avocado or shredded mock crab on top. One delicious set was tempura fried with some sauce on its exterior.

I didn't get ginger and wasabi right away, and when I asked for it, our server brought a tiny tray with only enough ginger for a few slices. When I asked for more, he was glad to bring an ample supply.

Takara eggroll

Eggrolls are part of the all-you-can-eat offerings.

It was surprising to see an egg roll go by, and so I snagged it. The small veggie roll had a crisp shell, but was mushy inside. It added variety, but was a bit of a disappointment. Edamame came through late and was soft and overcooked.

Takara dumpling

The gyoza, pan-fried pork dumplings, glistened without being oily.

My friend had no complaints about his meal, which started with an excellent order of gyoza ($6.50). The pan-fried pork dumplings glistened without being oily.

Chicken teriyaki at Takara

The chicken teriyaki features broiled and sliced chicken atop bean sprouts, onion, baby carrots, corn and broccoli.

His chicken teriyaki ($15.95) was an enormous helping of broiled, sliced chicken atop bean sprouts and onion, with baby carrots, corn and broccoli all benefitting from the wonderful thin teriyaki broth.

Included in his meal was a crisp salad with tomato and carrot and that great ginger dressing, and a cup of miso soup with plenty of tiny tofu squares.

"This is one of the better meals I’ve had lately," he said.

Takara mango layer cake

Mango cake at Takara.

Small squares of mango cake came by on the belt after I was done eating, and I only noticed them after we'd ordered mochi (two for $5.95) to end the meal. Both were a treat.

The layer cake had a great mango flavor, and the red bean and mango mochi — small buns made of chewy, soft rice and filled with ice cream — were cut open and topped with whipped cream.

When we walked in, a server told us the price of the all-you-can-eat option and explained that customers are charged $1 for each plate that is taken but left uneaten.

Takara tuna rolls

Two small rolls with tuna on top.

Davis Chan, Jeannie's son, said it's rare that customers have leftovers, and when they explain they didn't eat something because of allergies, they don't get charged.

When people say they didn't finish something because it wasn't fresh, Davis said, even though it's not true, they won't have to pay the fee. He said that happens maybe once every week or two.

Jeannie did a total remodel from the former Takara and not just in terms of installing the conveyor belt. The room has a different layout and was done in beige and brown tones with some large artwork that looks like it was inspired by a sci-fi barren planet.

Takara roll with avocado

A sushi roll with avocado on top.

The conveyor-belt sushi is offered from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 1 to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Jeannie said if customers don't see what they want on the conveyor belt, they can request it.

Jeannie and her brother, Brian Ni, had Takara Japanese Restaurant in the same spot for 14 years until it was damaged by fire two years ago.

Takara mochi

Red bean and mango mochi.

She owns Takara Sushi Station by herself as well as the sushi restaurant Takarajima on the Far East Side. Brian, and his wife, Erica Ni, own Takara 88 in Middleton, Yume on State Street, and, with a partner, Ramen Station on Park Street.

Takara Sushi Station will delight sushi lovers and provide a kid-in-a-candy-store experience.

Takara Sushi Station exterior

Takara Sushi Station opened Aug. 1 on Madison's West Side.

Read restaurant news at go.madison.com/restaurantnews

