Restaurant review: Conveyor-belt sushi provides a thrill at Takara Sushi Station

Diner's scorecard

Restaurant: Takara Sushi Station

Location: 696 S. Whitney Way

Phone: 608-270-1188

Website: takaramenu.com

Hours: Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (10 p.m. Friday and Saturday); Sunday 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The conveyor-belt sushi offered from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Prices: Appetizers $5.50 to $13.95, soup $3.75 ad $8.50, salads $3.75 to $17, entrées $14.95 to $27.95, all-you-can-eat conveyor-belt sushi $30.99

Noise level: Low

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Delivery: Through third-party apps

Drinks: Full bar

Gluten-free: Can accommodate

Vegetarian offerings: A few; will leave meat or seafood out of other dishes

Kids menu: Yes

Reservations: Recommended on weekends

Parking: Lot

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: Madison's first conveyor-belt sushi is a treat for sushi fans at $30.99 for all-you-can-eat.