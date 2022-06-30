Restaurant review: Brave the construction for affordable Roseline's Cafe with its hidden patio

Roseline's Cafe, on the corner of East Wilson and South Blair streets Downtown where Madison's infamous "hairball intersection" is torn up, needs a little love.

To make matters worse, the sidewalk on the west, leading to the restaurant, in front of the Essen Haus and the Come Back In, says "closed," but it's certainly navigable.

Construction on the intersection at John Nolen Drive, South Blair Street, East Wilson and Williamson streets is expected to be completed by late fall, but accompanying work on East Washington Avenue will stretch into October 2023.

Roseline's, inside the Hotel Ruby Marie, is worth supporting during the construction and beyond for its great omelets, inexpensive sandwiches and its secluded, four-table urban patio, accessible through the striking, old-fashioned dining room with its elegant tiled floor.

There was no construction noise around noon on my two visits, just lots of bird song. "It's our secret spot," said Joshua Paffel, the hotel's managing innkeeper.

The cafe's main function is serving free breakfast to guests of the 15-room hotel Monday through Friday. Paffel said when the hotel is hopping, it serves 20 to 30 people a day. On weekends, guests get a voucher to order off the menu at the Come Back In.

The Denver omelet ($8) with ham, red and green bell pepper, and onions, was perfect, as was the long, thin breakfast burrito ($8) with the same veggies, scrambled eggs and a choice of chorizo, bacon or sausage. Grill marks signaled a trip through the panini press. I later noticed on the menu that the omelet should have come with toast, but it didn't.

The turkey club sandwich ($7) was thick with turkey pastrami, crunchy bacon, leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato and mayo. The bread, also panini-pressed, was left uncut instead of quartered, as a club usually is. It was a tall, distinctive and impressive sandwich.

A chicken salad wrap ($7) was full of big chunks of well-dressed chicken and crisp with vegetables. The veggie wrap ($7) featured mushrooms, red and green peppers, onions, shredded cheese and mixed greens. Chipotle ranch dressing gave it a pleasant kick. Both wraps benefited from the panini press.

Frank’s RedHot and Tabasco are available on the top shelf of the cooler where the beverages are stored.

The café is extremely generous with its sides, which are cheap to begin with. The potato salad ($1.50) featured soft potato chunks with a hint of sweetness and tang. The bow tie or farfalle pasta salad ($1.50) had carrot, red pepper and onion, but a stunning amount of oil pooled at the bottom of the bowl.

A cranberry orange muffin ($1.50) was small, simple and not too sweet or oily. Cranberries gave it a nice, sour note and walnuts were a surprise bonus. The oatmeal raisin ($1.50) and chocolate chip cookies ($1.50) tasted like ones you might make at home.

On my second visit, I hoped to try a banana nut muffin, but the employee who worked the register and made all the food himself while listening to "The Larry Meiller Show" on Wisconsin Public Radio, said there had been a full house for breakfast and he ran out of muffins.

Paffel said the bakery has been scaled back due to the construction and slowdown in business, but what it has is baked in Roseline's kitchen.

The fruit salad looked good, but was covered up in the case and not listed on the menu, so I didn’t see it until I was leaving. By then I didn't feel like putting in a new order.

Roseline's Café is named for Roseline Peck, the wife of the first tavernkeeper in Madison, Eben Peck. In 1837, she was one of the first female European settlers in the area. She and Eben built a log cabin on South Webster Street near King Street.

Paffel said the building dates to 1873 and the name was changed from Lakeview Bakery and Deli about a year ago when they took the opportunity during the pandemic to do a little revamp.

"We're trying to embrace more of the history of the neighborhood," he said.

The room with the counter is a little shabby, but the dining area makes up for that. It has a museum element, with an antique scale, a cabinet with sculptures, and a bookshelf that includes a set of encyclopedias and Madison history books.

Bob Worm owns all the businesses on the block, including the hotel, the café, the Essen Haus, the Come Back In and the Up North bar.

Paffel said the hotel is doing OK, but business at Roseline's is down. "This is quite an unfortunate time, especially following up on the pandemic," he said.

"It has dwindled our clientele considerably due to just being able to access the block generally," he said. "And a lot of people, even if they do know we're open, not everybody wants to cross a construction zone to get lunch."

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: Roseline's Café Location: 524 E. Wilson St. Phone: 608-250-2380 Website: roselinescafe.com Hours: Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Prices: Breakfast $8, sandwiches and wraps $7, sides $1.50, side salad $3 Noise level: Low Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: One step to get in, stairs also lead to dining room Outdoor dining: Yes, on a secluded urban patio Delivery: No Drinks: Can accommodate for alcohol Gluten-free: Omelets, potato salad, side salad Vegetarian offerings: One omelet and one wrap choice Kids menu: No Reservations: Only for large parties Parking: Lot behind hotel, accessible during the construction through Railroad Street Service: Great Bottom line: This renamed Downtown café has a secret urban patio perfect for a weekday breakfast or lunch.

Read restaurant news at go.madison.com/restaurantnews

