Restaurant review: Boredom during the pandemic led to Poke Bar

For my vegetarian daughter, I ordered a BYOB, Build Your Own Bowl ($13/$17), which includes two servings of protein (ahi tuna, salmon, shrimp, scallop, chicken, tofu, imitation crab or octopus). Instead of those options, the employee said I could add a double portion of avocado, which I did, and it was perfectly ripe.

The list of 12 vegetables and 13 toppings offers a good range of options and we employed many of them along with a mix of shoyu (which Jian said is marinated soy sauce mixed with sesame oil) and wasabi mayo. For the base, I ordered a mix of rice and salad greens, which worked nicely.

I appreciated that Jian uses compostable containers made with sugarcane fiber from a company called Eco Products.

Madison, amazingly, has five dedicated poke places. The first, in 2016, was Food Fight's Miko Poke on Monroe Street.

It was there that Jian, then a graduate student in journalism at UW-Madison, tried her first bowl.

She said she didn't love it right away because she didn't know how to order, and when she tried to build her own bowl she didn't make good choices. Her friends encouraged her to keep trying different combinations.