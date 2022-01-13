Restaurant review: Baldwin Street Grille, 'where you are only a stranger once'

The potato of the day, or a choice of fries, is an extra $2.50, but there was sadly no potato of the day when I ordered my takeout, so I got sweet potato fries. They were crinkle-cut and unsalted. I split them with my daughter and two friends, and they liked them as much as I did, so we were lucky it was a generous helping.

Other fish fry choices are beer-battered lake perch and beer-battered or grilled shrimp, but neither was available when I ordered. Schultz, on the phone, asked the chef if they had gotten their supply of either, but they hadn’t.

Instead, my friends and I also split the Baldwin Street burger ($8.50) with a slice of Swiss ($1 extra) and perfectly ripe tomato slices, spring mix lettuce and red onion. On first blush, the patty seemed small, not stretching to the edges of the bun, but it was thick and of high quality, so first impressions were quickly erased.

The grilled chicken sandwich ($9), also served on a soft, tender bun, had a choice of cheese (I went with pepper jack), and the same great toppings, plus mayo. The marinated chicken breast was plump and juicy; it was a great sandwich all around.