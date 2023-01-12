Restaurant review: Awi Sushi distinguishes itself through its rolls

Awi Sushi, on the 500 block of State Street, like a lot of sushi restaurants these days, offers an overwhelming selection of sushi rolls.
Who has the patience to read through nearly 100 of them?
I went for my standby spicy tuna roll, and gave my 17-year-old daughter and her friend the task of picking any others that looked promising.
Another given was to try Awi's salmon sashimi, or sliced raw fish ($1.50 per slice), which was fine, but not as thick and silky as it is at some other sushi spots. My daughter had no complaints, though. We ordered four slices, which were small, for a total of $6.
All three starters we ordered worked out well. The eight tender shumai ($3.99), or steamed shrimp dumplings, were delicious, with sweet mayo on the side.
I was the only one who liked the tuna tataki ($8.99), five slices of "torched" tuna, each with a slice of jalapeño and a subtle Japanese dressing. The torching wasn't real obvious, either. The fish just tasted a step removed from raw.
Co-owner Dawt Cuai, who is from Myanmar, had trouble explaining how the tuna was torched.
The big discovery was the reasonably priced sashimi salad ($6.99), with iceberg lettuce and raw tuna, white tuna and salmon cut into cubes. It was like a Cobb salad in that its ingredients were arranged in separate sections: bright red tomato, cucumbers, ripe avocado, seaweed salad and crunchy tempura balls.
Cuai said she makes the exceptional chunky ginger dressing that came on the side.
Back to the rolls: The biggest disappointment was the spicy tuna roll ($4.99) because it included small slices of cucumber. I've never seen cucumber added to a spicy tuna roll, and it adulterated it. Cuai said all of her rolls listed under "regular," like this one, have cucumber. Another issue was that the fish didn't have much spicy mayo mixed in, but still had a nice amount of spice.
The California roll ($4.99), meanwhile, was excellent with the crab meat mixed with enough mayo. It also had avocado and cucumber. Likewise, the Philadelphia roll ($4.99) with salmon, cream cheese, cucumber and avocado, was hard to beat.
From a higher class of rolls, called special rolls type 1, we tried the UCCS roll ($9.99), named for University of Colorado Colorado Springs, the college in the town where the original Awi opened.
This large roll had salmon, cream cheese and cucumber inside, and snapper and avocado outside. It was camouflaged by tempura crunch and white and orange sauces that had little flavor. My daughter disagreed and loved everything about it. The menu mentioned a spicy mayo, but I didn't pick up on that.
One level up, special rolls type 2, the Samurai ($10.99) was a better choice for me, with tuna, salmon, whitefish, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, sauce and more crunchy tempura bits. It had only six pieces, where the others had eight.
There are specialty rolls called Stinky and Naked Stinky that both have shrimp tempura, imitation crab and crunch, but vary in some other ingredients. Nothing in either of them would lead to a bad smell, but as I asked Cuai, who would order them?
Cuai said the names were her brother's idea and she didn't know his reasoning. She surprised me when she said that they're both very popular.
Awi Sushi opened in what was briefly Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli. The front room where customers order makes it seem like a small takeout spot, but there's an attractive dining room hidden next door and a more casual space in the back with leather couches and lounge chairs.
The main dining room features tall, glossy brown tables, each with a bamboo plant. Most of the stools don't have backs. Pop music played over the sound system.
I ordered online, but ate some of the food in the restaurant when I went to pick it up. The friendly woman who handed me my order offered me water and brought out a huge glass with ice and lemon.
Another thing I appreciated is that all of the containers were labeled with marker, which was helpful.
Cuai, 30, who goes by Elsi, opened the Madison restaurant Dec. 6 with the restaurant's namesake, her brother, Roland Biak Nun Awi, and her husband, Van Bawi.
Her brother has two Awi restaurants in Colorado Springs. Madison is the third, and Awi was in town for its first week to get it going.
Cuai came to the United States in 2009 and lived in Indiana and Kentucky before coming to Madison three years ago. She had a franchise called FujiSan Sushi, which operated in UW-Madison food halls and markets. She said she's not running it now to concentrate on the new restaurant.
She and her husband have been working with sushi for 10 years, she said.
That experience shows at Awi.
