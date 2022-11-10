Restaurant review: At Nori Sushi, buying rolls by the piece adds speed, variety

That may be true, but it makes most of them more interesting and more delicious.
Regular rolls are $1.25 per piece, with specialty rolls $1.75 per piece.
You can also order complete rolls, but it takes a little extra time because they're prepared in the kitchen. My standby when I go out for sushi is the spicy tuna roll ($8.49), and Nori's was solid. The raw tuna and spicy mayo mixture was generous, and it had the right amount of heat. I, for one, appreciated the sauce drizzled on top. Spicy tuna rolls don't often have that touch.
The Alaska roll ($8.49) with salmon, imitation crab, avocado and cucumber, was rather plain, but another good choice.
The rainbow roll ($13.99) from the specialty menu was beautiful, with shrimp tempura and imitation crab inside, and tuna, salmon, snapper and avocado draped over the top. The slices were bigger than the ones in the other rolls I ordered, and all the fish was soft and fresh. The tempura gave it a nice crunch.
The pickled ginger and wasabi came in a separate container, and my biggest complaint against Nori was that on one visit the ginger was dried out.
For those who don't eat sushi, there are hibachi/teriyaki meals and yakisoba, Japanese stir-fried ramen noodles, in this case with a good assortment of vegetables: broccoli, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots and onions.
I had it with chicken ($14.50), which was fine, but you can order it meatless, or with steak, shrimp, scallops or salmon, and various combinations of those choices.
The creamy "yummy sauce" that came in a little container on the side helped since the dish didn't start with much flavor.
The small iceberg lettuce salad came with a ginger dressing that was lacking.
On my second visit, I got carryout and found three classic guava hard candies that I like at the bottom of the bag.
Also in the bag was a menu with coupons for future visits: 5% off purchases over $20 and 10% off purchases over $40.
The spot for the tip on the receipt is hard to see unless you have a keen eye.
Nori, named for the dried seaweed used to wrap sushi, opened in June where my beloved Soho Gourmet Cuisine used to be, in the same shopping area as the Great Dane Fitchburg.
The space has been totally renovated and reconfigured and looks smaller and more cookie-cutter.
Rocky P.H. So closed Soho in November after seven years and said it had become harder to find workers.
"Business was actually good," he said, noting that sales doubled during the pandemic, but his staff went down by 75%. "It just was too stressful."
He said he's focusing on his food truck and catering weddings and other events.
Qing Chen, 23, who owns Nori with her brother, Chun Chen, and husband, Long Yang, said good workers are always hard to find.
Still, they opened a Nori in Sheboygan on Sept. 16 and are opening another in Neenah in a month or two.
She and her brother come from a restaurant family, she said. Their parents, who emigrated from China, have owned China House in Janesville for about 12 years, and have opened and sold many other restaurants and spas, mostly to other family members, she said.
Qing said her father plans to open a Nori franchise in Champaign, Illinois, also in the next month or two.
She said the other Nori locations won't sell sushi by the piece.
"Madison is one of those really competitive markets," she said of the Fitchburg Nori. "Very young blood and people like to try new things."
