Restaurant review: At Hot Lunch, sandwiches served with a side of personality

If there's a restaurant in Madison that's more fun than Hot Lunch, please tell me what it is.

Hot Lunch opened Oct. 10 at 708¼ E. Johnson St. in the former Forequarter space, which was briefly home to Hone.

The way the name of the restaurant is splashed across the front window is the first indication that you're in for a quirky experience. Inside, the lighting casts warm hues. Even the obscure, instrumental music playing over the sound system on my recent visit was trippy.

The menu is full of serious sandwich choices made with quality ingredients, but otherwise, there's lots of kitsch. Checked paper lines the technicolor school lunch-type trays, and plasticware, bowls, paper napkins and water cups are all equally colorful.

Meals are adorably served with individually wrapped candies such as SweeTarts, Warheads and Gobstoppers.

On a recent Friday night visit, the three children at the next table played at the old-school Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles video arcade game in the corner, keeping them entertained until their meals came.

And when they did, co-owner Roger Barts delivered trays of food to the big table, announcing each sandwich, and lastly, "a slew of grilled cheese.”

The theme might be cafeteria school lunch, but the sandwiches for adults have sophisticated touches. A crusty Stalzy's baguette was stuffed to the gills with smoked tuna salad ($12), a layer of pickles, slices of sharp white cheddar, and pickled mustard seed.

The mushroom melt ($12) was equally successful with cremini mushroom-whipped chevre, caramelized onions and Swiss cheese on grilled Stalzy's rye. My 17-year-old daughter said she loved how the onions lent sweetness.

The beef-and-bean chili ($4/$8) was deep and rich, and packed with more meat than beans. Onions, cheese and sour cream are an extra 50 cents each.

If you are a fan of tomato bisque, you won't want to miss this creamy seasonal soup ($3/$6), if it's being offered. Barts' partner in Hot Lunch, Michael Cerv, has perfected it.

The mixed green salad was surprisingly big for $3 and had beauty heart radish, candied orange peel, orange supremes (the choice part of an orange), tons of slivered almonds, and a citrus vinaigrette that at first seemed like citrus overload.

With Hot Lunch, Cerv, 30, and Barts, 35, do a great job evoking their 1990s childhood nostalgia. During my dinner, a Christmas cartoon was on the big TV behind the bar, with "The Simpsons" on another TV off to the side.

The TVs were both turned to football two days later when I stopped in to talk to Barts for the video that accompanies this review.

A collection of skateboard decks on the walls comes from Alumni Boardshop on Williamson Street. The owner is a friend, Cerv said.

He said they'll be putting up art from local artists soon, and every couple of months artists will take turns painting the front window with a new Hot Lunch logo.

When I told him in a text that I love the one they have and that they should keep it, he responded, "You might love the next one and the one after that then lol."

The only beer is Schlitz ($5), but Cerv said other beers will be coming soon, along with cocktails on tap, modeled on the house sodas already being served.

Giant containers of Tang behind the bar add to the whimsical ambiance, and in the house orange soda ($5), it provided a nice canvas for ginger, turmeric and lemon juice.

My daughter was happy to see a "dirt cup" for dessert because she was out sick the day her environmental science class assembled the childhood treats that Cerv makes with chocolate mousse, crushed Oreos and gummy worms.

But when I tried to order it, Barts said they'd just sold their last cup. We got a delicious chocolate chip cookie ($2) instead, and it was served warm. Cerv said he makes them daily.

The following Monday, in an attempt to get the dirt cup and a couple of sandwiches, I called in my order at about 4 p.m., only to find that Barts and Cerv were closing the restaurant early to do a pop-up with a limited menu at Imaginary Factory, the distillery and cocktail lounge next to State Line Distillery.

There, they sold two of their sandwiches that Cerv said are easy to make in advance, the Classic and the Greek, for the reduced price of $8. Normally the Classic is $12, the Greek, $10.

I picked them up at the bar and both were terrific, made on baguettes — the Classic with soppressata, capicola, smoked ham, mozzarella, romaine, tomato, Duke's mayo and oil and vinegar; the Greek with marinated olives, artichokes, cucumbers, tomato, mixed greens, honey-whipped feta and hummus.

As the seasonal soup, Cerv was serving cups of his coconut curry ($4), a good take on what you find in Thai or Laotian places in town, with coconut milk, red curry, squash, zucchini and potato.

It was a nice surprise to find two packs of Pop Rocks at the bottom of my paper bag.

Cerv said he likes to take the show on the road at night and is at the Crystal Corner Bar every Saturday and the Ideal Bar every Tuesday. Starting in January, he plans to be at Cordial on Park Street, but hasn't worked out the details.

He and Barts spent a long time working in the bar scene, Cerv said, so with Hot Lunch they wanted to do something family-friendly. That's the reason they close at 7 p.m.

"We are Hot Lunch, not Hot Dinner," he said.

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: Hot Lunch Location: 708¼ E. Johnson St. Phone: 608-405-5566 Website: Coming soon Hours: Thursday through Monday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Prices: Sandwiches $11 to $15, soup $3 and $6, salad $3, sides $3 Noise level: Can be loud when busy Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Yes Outdoor dining: Sidewalk cafe planned for spring Delivery: With about 72-hours advance notice, the co-owner will deliver a minimum catering order of $200 within a 5-mile radius Online ordering: No, but can call in orders Drinks: Beer now, tap cocktails to come Gluten-free: GF bread option, chili, soup, salad Vegetarian offerings: A few Kids menu: Can accommodate Reservations: No Parking: Street Service: Great Bottom line: Fantastic food and warm fuzzies in store at this Johnson Street newcomer.

