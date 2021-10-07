Restaurant review: Ancora in Maple Bluff makes loss of Manna easier to swallow

Tori Gerding, who lives near her Ancora Café in Maple Bluff, said because she loved Manna, the café that spent 15 years in that space, she never pursued opening a café on the North Side that would compete with it.

Then, after Manna’s COVID-19-related closing in June 2020, she stepped in to fill the void.

The 4,300-square-foot Ancora, which opened Feb. 1, is bigger than her other two cafés combined. She did a complete overhaul of its two rooms, which are now sleeker than the more woodwork-heavy, folksy Manna.

Ancora inherited Manna’s outdoor seating area and that’s enticing as October still presents opportunities to eat outside.

Enticing is also a good way to describe Ancora’s food, coffee and bakery. The two other locations are on University Avenue on the West Side and on King Street Downtown.

The cafe’s egg & cheese ($8) shines on the strength of its tender brioche roll with pesto aioli. Scrambled egg, gruyere, tomato and spinach are the perfect combination.

The delightful breakfast burrito ($10) looks disappointingly small at first, but is plenty satisfying. Salsa roja provides kick to the scrambled egg, sausage, cheddar and pico de gallo. Breakfast potatoes ($3) or mixed greens ($2) on the side are called for here.