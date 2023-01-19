Restaurant review: Amara at Hilldale will impress, top to bottom

Anyone looking for a special night out should move Amara to the top of their list.
Rule No. One Hospitality Group opened Amara, its most ambitious restaurant, Oct. 25 at Hilldale, serving "contemporary coastal Italian cuisine" in the former Pasqual's spot.
Not only was the service first-rate on a recent visit, the experience, top to bottom, was outstanding.
The first thing my daughter and I noticed was that in an economy where most restaurant owners talk about being desperate for workers, Amara was buzzing with them.
"If you want to know where all the employees are, they’re here," said my 17-year-old daughter, a former Madison restaurant busgirl, as we settled into a table for four on a busy Friday night. We were happy for the extra space because some of the two-tops looked uncomfortably close together.
We were able to get a reservation the night before, albeit an 8:30 p.m. slot, because of the restaurant's large capacity. It's a 5,100-square-foot room that can seat 110 people indoors.
The space is dazzling: expansive, open, contemporary, and customers are immediately met by warm, welcoming hosts and hostesses, and soon after, by equally friendly, hardworking waitstaff and runners.
Ramazzotti amaro rarely shows up on cocktail menus, so the Mia Amara ($15), with the Italian liqueur and rye whiskey, honey, lemon and ginger was intriguing. I usually won't pay that much for a drink, but it was worth it, sweet, but not overly so, and not too strong.
All of the bruschetta looked appealing. After consulting our server, we went with the stunning stracciatella and crab toast ($19). Stracciatella, the soft interior of burrata cheese, was light, creamy and layered with lump and claw crab and small, colorful, pickled sweet peppers. It came in a serving dish separate from the well-grilled sourdough.
Also tantalizing was the winter greens panzanella ($16), one of the most interesting salads around, with endive, radicchio, baby kale, shaved carrot, fennel, winter radish, Asian pear, ciabatta croutons and whipped ricotta and SarVecchio cheese. It was well tossed in a nicely salted brown butter and sherry vinaigrette.
"It has a fermented tartness that's perfect for me because I love salt and that fermentation quality," said my daughter.
All the pasta dishes, with the exception of the pan-fried lasagna, come in two sizes, so we went with the small mafaldine cacio e pepe ($15/$25), or "cheese and pepper." The mafaldine, that long, wavy ribbon-shaped pasta, was homemade and subtly treated with pepper, SarVecchio and pecorino cheeses, plus a little lemon. It was the equivalent of eating buttered noodles for grownups.
The real show-stopper was the broiled Baja striped bass ($34), the fish firm, but tender, with a crisp skin, and enhanced by a fantastic arugula pesto. Roasted cauliflower on the plate was tossed with capers, pickled shallots, pickled golden raisins and smoked almonds, and heightened by a caramelized cauliflower purée.
For dessert, the brown butter and cocoa torta ($12) with raspberries, came in two triangles, which made it easy to share. But it was slightly underwhelming, tasting like a not-too-rich brownie. It made me wish we'd gone with the burnt ricotta cake with candied citrus compote and whipped crème fraîche.
Where Rule No. One's other two restaurant-bars, Merchant and Lucille, off the Capitol Square, took years to hit their stride, Amara has started out fully realized and ready to impress.
Rule No. One is made up of Joshua Berkson, Jon Nodler, James Juedes, Caity Nicholson, Tim Williams and Tara Goldberg.
Nodler, who became a James Beard Award semifinalist while working in Philadelphia, took the job as Rule No. One's culinary director and said he began working on the Amara project even before he moved back to the Madison area in October 2021.
He got his start in the industry working under Heritage Tavern's chef/owner, Dan Fox, at The Madison Club for a year. He became a line cook at Merchant when it opened in late 2010, and its executive chef in 2012.
Nodler opened a number of smaller restaurants in Philadelphia, and the approach to Amara, he said, was "taking that more boutique experience and scaling it up."
Juedes, a former co-owner of Casetta Kitchen and Counter, and once a sommelier at L'Etoile, also joined the group in 2021. He's wine director and director of hospitality, and was circulating around the restaurant during my visit.
"This is a very big team effort led by really talented members of RNO," Berkson said about Amara before it opened. "We are all putting immense passion, intention, and thoughtfulness" into the project.
All are certainly on display. Despite the hype surrounding Amara's opening, there was nothing anticlimactic about my experience. I appreciated that some R&B played on the sound system at a reasonable volume, where you had to concentrate to hear the song, not the person sitting across the table. That's how it should be and so often isn't.
My daughter, who had been wanting to visit the restaurant since its opening, summed up what had been a memorable evening. "Thank you for taking me here," she said. "It's such an immense privilege."
