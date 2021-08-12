Restaurant review: Add quirky food and drink to indoor golf and you've got Blind Shot

A one-hour reservation is $40 during peak times and $30 off peak. Memberships are also available.

Mann and Duvall plan to also televise Badgers and Packers games on the screens and drew good crowds during the Bucks finals.

We sat on the wraparound patio and had it almost to ourselves. Mann said they've done no advertising and are still on their "starter menu." He said they plan to keep 85% of it and roll out more entrees and a weekend brunch menu this month. Breakfast is served all day.

The menu when we were there was long on appetizers. We had success with the pretzels + dill pickle dip ($6): elegant, sturdy pretzel rods with a dip made from cream cheese, sour cream, sweet onion, dill and pickle chunks.

The deviled eggs ($12) with tobiko, or flying fish roe, were also well executed. The six egg halves had a rich, smooth filling, and the thick-cut Parmesan potato chips with pepper and sea salt that came with them were almost as good as the fries.

Mann said they hand-cut the potatoes for the fries every morning. The chips are also cut by hand. He said Duvall, a former bartender who had been general manager at Bassett Street Brunch Club for six years, came up with the idea to put sugar on the fries.