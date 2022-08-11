Restaurant review: A visit to Sookie’s Veggie Burgers will make you feel happy and healthy

At a time when so many of the places to eat on State Street are chains, along comes Sookie’s Veggie Burgers to disrupt that unfortunate trend.

It also has the distinction of being the only vegan or vegetarian restaurant on State.

Before John McCune opened Sookie's March 23 in what had been Koi Sushi, he ran a cart that the restaurant improves upon.

Most of the sandwiches ($9) I’ve had at the restaurant have been excellent: the sweet heat beet burger, the vegan chicken and the spinach chicken pesto.

A chipotle black bean burger was the lesser of the sandwiches, more reminiscent of the former cart's black bean burger. It was still good; its flavor was just less distinct than the others.

The beet burger patty, my favorite as well as my daughter's, was thinner and got mashed down flatter and faster than the others. Its flavor, with a hint of sweetness, was a huge treat.

“If someone says they don’t like beets, that shouldn’t be a deterrent because the beets are almost undetectable,” said my daughter, who was as impressed by it as I was, and who generally avoids beets.

There was a lot to like about both vegan chicken sandwiches, and they'll appeal to anyone who likes regular chicken sandwiches. The meaty vegan chicken was breaded, and air-fried, so no grease.

The vegan spinach chicken pesto was just as wonderful. It was missing from the menu on my last visit because of supply issues. McCune said it should return within the next month.

All the sandwiches came on big, sturdy buns with a lot of delicious vegan mayo, red onion, tomato and leaf lettuce.

The menu offers fries and sweet potato fries, also air-fried, but we went with the hummus trio ($6), which was attractively laid out with slices of tomato and cucumber and fresh, soft, whole wheat pita triangles surrounding a scoop of hummus.

The chips and guac ($5) had two small cups of supremely creamy guacamole and a paper bag full of round tortilla chips.

SuperCharge opened a juice bar inside Sookie’s in May, featuring a well-stocked cooler of 16-ounce, grab-and-go bottled juices ($8), cold-pressed and packaged at the original SuperCharge location at East Washington Avenue and First Street.

Customers can also order from a huge menu of multi-ingredient juices and smoothies at the bar that are made to order. A tray of sample juices in little plastic shot glasses can steer you toward or away from certain ones.

The ABC was a good choice with green apple, beet, carrot, lime, cucumber, spinach, kale, parsley and sunflower microgreens.

Better was the fruit roots smoothie ($6/$8), one of 10 available. I was drawn to it because of the coconut milk, and it also had pineapple, blueberries, lemon, beet, maca (a Peruvian ginseng) and apple juice. Ginger made it sting a bit and turmeric added some bitterness.

The good news is that while smoothies used to take a long time to make at the Near East Side shop, the one I had inside Sookie's was ready in minutes.

SuperCharge also sells its microgreens, the nutrient-packed seedlings of vegetables and herbs, out of the State Street shop.

Sookie's and SuperCharge are separate businesses with independent owners and ordering systems.

The large room is welcoming, with a wavy rainbow mural across its main wall. Its five comfortable booths along that wall were all filled one recent Friday at lunchtime. Seven round tables are also colorful and provide ample seating. The youngest customers can color the paper placemats with crayons found in dishes on the tables.

Soft music from female singer-songwriters dominated the playlist on one of my visits and provided the perfect backdrop for a relaxing meal.

Even cooler was that on my first visit, my name was written in marker along with a smiling sun on the paper bag my food came in. On the second visit, I got a smiley flower.

"We've got a couple staff members that'll pretty consistently put flowers or suns or stuff on the bag," McCune said, noting that he OK'd the idea.

In all of Madison, there are only two other vegetarian restaurants, Green Owl and the newly converted Jardin. Madison also has Just Veggiez, a catering, delivery and pop-up business. Surya Café in Fitchburg is taking a break for the summer.

Sookie's goes a long way to fill a fast-casual, plant-based void in Madison, and if you need and a dose of positivity, there's no better place to be.

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: Sookie’s Veggie Burgers Location: 502 State St. Phone: 608-284-9580 Website: sookiesveg.com Hours: Daily 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Prices: Vegan burgers $9, sides $4 to $6, desserts $4 and $5 Noise level: Low Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Yes Outdoor dining: No Delivery: Yes, through third-party apps. Drinks: Beer Gluten-free: Lettuce wrap available Vegetarian offerings: All vegan Parking: Street parking and nearby ramp Service: Excellent Bottom line: Sookie's, paired with SuperCharge inside, is a healthy oasis on State Street.