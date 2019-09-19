Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Red Lion Singapore Grill & Japanese Cuisine

Location: 515 Cottage Grove Road

Phone: 608-467-3018

Website: redlionmadison.com

Hours: Monday 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Closed Tuesday.

Prices: Appetizers $2.35 to $7.95, soup $2.95, salads $4.95 to $6.95, sushi $2.95 to $27.95, entrées $9.95 to $26.95.

Noise level: Low

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes, ramp to entrance

Drinks: Not intending to serve alcohol

Gluten-free: Working on some options

Vegetarian offerings: A few

Kids menu: Can accommodate. Working on menu

Reservations: Yes

Parking: On both sides of the restaurant

Service: Very good

Bottom line: Don't expect many Singaporean dishes, but what you do order will be excellent.