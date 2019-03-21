Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Portillo's

Location: 4505 East Towne Boulevard

Phone: 608-819-2720

Website: portillos.com

Hours: Sunday through Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Prices: Hot dogs and chili $3.09 to $4.29, chicken $5.09 to $6.09, burgers $4.99 to $7.70, sandwiches $4.99 to $8.05, side orders $1.99 to $3.99, salads $5.49 to $7.99, ribs $11.50 and $17.50.

Noise level: Loud

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: Just beer

Gluten-free: Can get lettuce as a bun, a few salads

Vegetarian offerings: Grilled portobello sandwich, couple salads

Kids menu: No, but lots of items that would appeal to children

Parking: Small lot

Service: Good

Bottom line: Wide menu with many appropriately signature items.