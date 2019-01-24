Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Point Burger Bar

Location: 2259 Deming Way, Middleton

Phone: 608-824-2011

Website: pointburgerbarmiddleton.com

Hours: Monday through Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Bar open late.

Prices: Appetizers $5.95 to $12.95, burgers $7.95 to $17.95, sandwiches $8.95 to $18.95, soup $3.95 to $6.45, salads $4.95 to $12.95, entrées $9.95 to $15.95, fish fry $12.95, desserts $4.95 and $5.95.

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: Full bar

Gluten-free: GF bun and lettuce bun

Vegetarian offerings: Good number

Kids menu: Yes

Reservations: Yes, through Open Table online reservation service

Parking: Large lot

Service: Exceptional

Bottom line: The burger options at this new Middleton restaurant are delicious and nearly limitless.