Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Dubai Restaurant & Bar

Location: 419 State St.

Phone: 608-819-8222

Website: dubaimadison.com directs customers to Facebook

Hours: Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to midnight, Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Prices: Appetizers $6 to $12, salads $6 to $10, sandwiches $8 to $11, entrees $8 to $16, desserts $4 and $6.

Noise level: Low

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: Full bar

Gluten-free: All meals can be made GF except sandwiches

Vegetarian offerings: 10 dishes

Kids menu: Five choices

Reservations: Yes

Parking: Nearby ramp parking

Service: Good

Bottom line: Dubai lives up to its name as a classy Mediterranean option on State Street.