Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Pho King Good

Location: 600 Williamson Suite E

Phone: 608-630-9882

Website: phokinggoodtogo.com

Hours: Monday through Friday 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Prices: Appetizers $1.50 to $6.75, soup $3.50 to $10.95, salads $5.25 and $5.75, entrées $9.25 to $17.95.

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: Beer and wine

Gluten-free: No

Vegetarian offerings: Some

Kids menu: No

Reservations: No

Parking: Small lot

Service: Good

Bottom line: The restaurant offers lots of excellent choices beyond Vietnamese rice noodle soup.