Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Pasture and Plenty

Location: 2433 University Ave.

Phone: 608-665-3770

Website: pastureandplenty.com

Hours: Tuesday through Friday 6:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. (lunch served until 3 p.m.). Wednesday dinners 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Closed Saturday through Monday (for now).

Lunch prices: Sandwiches $9, soup $5.50, salad $5 and $10, grain bowl $12.

Noise level: Quiet at lunch. Can get loud with children at dinnertime

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: Beer and wine available on site and to-go

Gluten-free: Variety of options

Vegetarian offerings: Many

Kids menu: No, but can accommodate

Reservations: No, except for larger groups

Parking: Street parking. Be careful because some nearby residential parking is by permit only

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: Pasture and Plenty offers unique dining options on Madison's Near West Side.