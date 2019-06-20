Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Palette Bar & Grill

Location: 901 E. Washington Ave.

Phone: 608-455-8520

Website: palettegrill.com

Breakfast: Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.​

Dinner: Sunday through Thursday 4 p.m. to midnight. Serving until 10 p.m.

Not open for lunch

Prices: Appetizers $8 to $16, burger $19, soup $7 and $8, salads $6 to $18, entrées $21 to $53.

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: Full bar

Gluten-free: Can accommodate

Vegetarian offerings: A few

Kids menu: No

Reservations: Yes, but not for patio

Parking: Valet parking available through the hotel for $6

Service: Amazing

Bottom line: In terms of taste palette and color palette, the Hotel Indigo restaurant nails it.